Based on the overflow of contracts the San Antonio Spurs are set to take on thanks to the most wild few days of free agency fans have seen in quite some time (if ever), it’s hard to know exactly who among the new names will actually be donning the Silver and Black next season. One name we can assume is safe is Doug McDermott — a.k.a. Dougie McBuckets — who agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Spurs shortly after the negotiating period began on August 2.