Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jonny Bairstow’s red-ball return signals happier times with England

By Emma John at Lord's
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u163s_0bOY7dB900

The third ball Jonny Bairstow faced at Trent Bridge last week was an inswinger and he flicked at it without effect as it passed him and into the keeper’s gloves. Staring back down the wicket at the bowler’s retreating form, with quiet intensity, it was possible he was trying to get a look at the ball in the bowler’s hand. It was, after all, the first red one he had seen in a match this season.

Bairstow’s performance in the first Test suggested two things. First, that there is nothing wrong with his colour vision. And second, that he may be on the verge of a considerable comeback. The batsman suggested no less on Wednesday, when he positively vibrated with joie de vivre. It was, pleasing to spend some decent time at the crease, he said. “If I keep doing what I was doing in those two innings – keep with that method and approach and mindset – hopefully there’s a fairly big one to come soon.”

Related: Anderson a new injury scare for England as Mahmood drafted in for Broad

Going from the Hundred to a Test match is not so much a gear shift as it is swapping a rally car for a Rolls-Royce, but Bairstow made the switch more smoothly than several of England’s batters. One evening he was “trying to hit as many balls into the River Taff” as he could. The next day – after a 150-mile drive to Loughborough and a compulsory Covid test – he was facing Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the nets with the Dukes ball. “It was, obviously, slightly different,” he said with a chuckle.

The key, he says, has been to manage his own expectations: “I was content, yeah. I was happy.” He made only 59 runs in the opening Test, but they were important ones. The Yorkshireman stuck beside Joe Root like an emotional support animal in both innings, quietly helping the England captain score his side out of trouble.

It was a calmer, quieter Bairstow than the one-day version, content to play a slow-scoring role while Root busied about with the run-getting. He rode his luck, just a little. Hustling for first-innings runs, a throw from the deep would have run him out halfway up the pitch if it had gone to the right end. He cut and missed at Ravi Jadeja’s spin and there were enough lbw shouts to persuade India’s quick bowlers that he is still vulnerable to the straight ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0HID_0bOY7dB900
Jonny Bairstow (right) allowed Joe Root to make match-saving scores against India at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

There was plenty to admire, too. When he came out in the second innings, England were effectively 40 for three and Mohammed Siraj was looking deadlier than he had all game. This was a proper tussle and one Bairstow may have considered himself to be winning until he played a hook shot on 30. It was only as his eyes followed the ball on its trajectory to deep square‑leg that he spotted the fielder there.

Just like Moeen Ali , Bairstow has returned to the Test fold flying high from the Hundred. Captaining his team has given him wings. It is a role he says he has “thoroughly enjoyed and really relished”, which will offer Gary Kirsten little solace given England, rather than the Welsh Fire coach, are poised to reap the benefit.

Bairstow led from the front in the first two games of the new tournament, dancing around his crease and laying into the ball with enough power to cause blunt-force trauma. At times his open-chested stance has resembled Captain America squaring up for a throw down with a Nazi super-soldier and there is a look on his face that suggests that he can, indeed, do this all day.

The signs Bairstow is back in dangerous form have been hiding in plain sight. In June, his super-heroism extended to scoring a 48-ball century on one leg, having injured his ankle in a Blast innings against Worcestershire. The England coach, Chris Silverwood, has noted that he seems as happy as at any point in the past two years.

England (possible): Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

India (possible): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

“It’s been tricky hasn’t it?” said Bairstow, reflecting on a period that has not always been easy for him. “There’s been a lot of different cricket, a lot of changes in circumstances.”

In February, he gave up a payday in the Big Bash League to reclaim his Test spot against Sri Lanka, averaging 46 in the two-Test series. It was “a good trip” and he enjoyed batting at No 3, but then came three ducks in four innings on the India tour.

Bairstow remains phlegmatic about those scores, pointing out that on difficult turning wickets no one on either side scored big runs. And while he has been moved about the order yet again, he looks genuinely chuffed to be back in a middle order that has spent plenty of time at the crease with each other over the years.

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

“It’s something we can latch on to,” he said. “There’s some very fond experiences of batting together. Being able to recall those experiences and relish those partnerships is something we’ll definitely be able to have a chuckle about before and during [the Test].”

Bairstow is a player who likes to be needed and England, with their brittle top-order batting, need him now. Do not bet against the big one and fairly soon.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Dom Sibley
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ajinkya Rahane
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Gary Kirsten
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket#A Rolls Royce#Covid#Test#Welsh#Nazi#Worcestershire#The Big Bash League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Cricket Australia CEO Hockley says Justin Langer is doing ‘incredible job’

The Cricket Australia chief executive, Nick Hockley, has given his support to the head coach, Justin Langer, before the Ashes series. Langer’s intense management style has come under increasing scrutiny after Australia’s 4-1 Twenty20 series defeat in Bangladesh. Reports of a heated exchange between Langer and a CA staff member...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Live animal exports are being used as cover by smugglers, say NGOs

Wearing self-contained breathing equipment, Spanish police waded through rotting animal corpses, urine and faeces, at risk of inhaling pathogens and methane. They had been searching for smuggled drugs on two livestock ships that reeked of decomposition. On the first ship, Neameh, detained last year in the southern Spanish port of...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

Tributes have been paid to the comedian Sean Lock, who has died of cancer at the age of 58. Bill Bailey told the Guardian that Lock was as “brilliantly funny” off the stage as on, and that their daft conversations would leave him “helpless with laughter”. Bailey described him as a kind and generous man who was rigorous in his approach to writing comedy. In a writers’ room, said Bailey, Lock “spurred you on to find a better joke, a new line, the sweet spot of a perfect gag”. When the results worked, Lock would let out a “great gale of laughter”, Bailey recalled.
SportsBBC

England v India: Jonny Bairstow brilliantly runs out Ajinkya Rahane

Jonny Bairstow brilliantly runs out Ajinkya Rahane for five with a direct hit as India fall to 112-4, trailing England by 71 runs on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge. FOLLOW: England v India, first Test, second day Listen to live TMS commentary of the first Test...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow keep India at bay as England make solid progress

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow consigned India to a wicketless third morning at Lord’s as England continued to turn the tables in the second LV= Insurance Test.At lunch England were set fair on 216 for three, with captain Root 89 not out and chasing down his second century of the series and a fifth of the year. His fellow Yorkshireman was also offering some much-needed support with 51 not out.Bairstow last made a half-century two years and 20 innings ago, but he looked focused and secure as he took his opportunity to share the scoring burden that Root has so...
WorldBBC

England v India: Jonny Bairstow catches Cheteshwar Pujara off James Anderson delivery for nine

Watch as Cheteshwar Pujara edges James Anderson to Jonny Bairstow at third slip to give England their second wicket on day one of the second Test against India at Lord's. FOLLOW: England v India, second Test, first day  Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
SportsTelegraph

Jonny Bairstow may have finally found his place in Test team after years of selection hokey-cokey

Don’t get too dizzy, please. Promoted to No 5, while keeping. Playing as a specialist No 4. Pushed back down to No 5 while keeping. Dropped. Recalled at No 3. Regaining the gloves, and pushed back down to No 7. Promoted back to No 5, while keeping - then shuffling down to No 7, then back to No 6, and then No 5 once more. Dropped - again. Recalled, for one match as a specialist No 6. Recalled as a specialist No 3, then rested. And then, back as a specialist No 5.
SportsBBC

England v India: Joe Root has not peaked - Jonny Bairstow

England captain Joe Root can get even better despite his prolific form, says team-mate Jonny Bairstow. Root made a magnificent 180 not out on day three of the second Test against India at Lord's, his second hundred in the space of eight days. It was his fifth Test century of...
Home & GardenBBC

England's top women snooker players return to the table

Like most sports, women's snooker ground to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic struck but after an 18-month break, England's top competitors are back on the baize. Twenty of the country's best players took to the tables for the English Women's Open at the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds. For...
SoccerSB Nation

Gabriel Magalhaes returns to England

Gabriel Magalhaes is heading back to England to rejoin Arsenal’s preseason training. The Brazilian centerback had been in Mexico rehabbing a knee injury with Thaigo Pegoretti, a sports-specialist physical therapist. Magalhaes complained of knee pain while training with the Brazilian national team in early July preparing for the Olympics. Scans revealed joint swelling and previously undiagnosed tendonitis.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Red-hot Root helps England nose ahead at Lord's

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 180 for his second hundred of the series to help his team eclipse India's first innings total of 364 on day three of the second test on Saturday. England were all out for 391, taking a slender 27-run...
Sportssemoball.com

India skittles England for 120, wins 2nd test at Lord's

LONDON (AP) -- Roaring in celebration, Mohammed Siraj removed the off stump he had just clattered and wheeled around the outfield in delight at the home of cricket. Virat Kohli, the winning captain, was just as animated as he punched the air and pumped his fists amid his victory dance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy