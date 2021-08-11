Local View: US House can step up next, invest in infrastructure

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a historic bipartisan infrastructure agreement to modernize and rehabilitate our nation’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transit systems, drinking-water pipes, the energy grid, and more. As Region 3 governor of the American Society of Civil Engineers, I extend my appreciation to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for their support of this legislation, and I urge Congressman Pete Stauber to vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act when it hopefully makes its way to the House.