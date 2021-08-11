Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Local View: US House can step up next, invest in infrastructure

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a historic bipartisan infrastructure agreement to modernize and rehabilitate our nation’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transit systems, drinking-water pipes, the energy grid, and more. As Region 3 governor of the American Society of Civil Engineers, I extend my appreciation to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for their support of this legislation, and I urge Congressman Pete Stauber to vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act when it hopefully makes its way to the House.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tina Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Us House#Water Service#Transit Systems#The U S Senate#American Rescue Plan#Asce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy