Twitter goes absolutely mental when news of Triller’s Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight dropped
Twitter goes absolutely mental when news of Triller’s Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight dropped. It didn’t take long for the news of a Triller boxing fight between former UFC champions, Tito Ortiz and Anderson Siva to upset the harmony on Twitter. Ok, ok, there’s never harmony on Twitter but you get what we mean. The news, first reported by MMAFighting sent MMA Twitter into a panic of sorts at the idea.fansided.com
Comments / 0