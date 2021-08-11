Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, MT

Boulder 2700 fire evacuation and road access changes announced

By MTN News
Posted by 
KPAX
KPAX
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47flwP_0bOY7NFd00

Evacuation notices for some property owners in the Boulder 2700 fire area along Montana Highway 35 from mile marker 9 to mile marker 11 are changing.

Residents in the area will move to stage “SET” 2 of the “Ready-Set-Go” plan for wildfire evacuation status and should be prepared to evacuate if the fire activity increases.

The Montana Department of Transportation will escort local traffic through these two miles of the highway with pilot cars between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Highway 35 has reopened to local traffic . The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph between mile marker 6 and mile marker 13 for public and firefighter safety. Drivers are being told not to stop in the fire area.

MTN News

Mission Valley Power and Century Link are continuing to work on restoring power and internet services to the area. Additionally, tree removal is taking place along the highway and traffic may be held up during these operations.

A Temporary Boating Restriction remains in place on Flathead Lake. No boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline.

The Boulder 2700 fire has burned 2,072 acres and is 36% contained. Fire managers note the area continues to dry out from Saturday’s rain but overall, minimal fire behavior was seen on Tuesday.

Sign up for Lake County Emergency alerts here .

Comments / 0

KPAX

KPAX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
Boulder, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Creek Fire#Boulder Creek#Flathead Lake#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rosebud County, MTPosted by
KPAX

Rosebud County rancher regroups after losing crops to wildfire

In the last few weeks, wildfires have destroyed dozens of ranches in southeast Montana, but few have had it worse than Rosebud County rancher Clint McRae. Just days ago, the Richard Spring fire destroyed three-quarters of McRae’s stockpiled hay, along with everything he was growing, and some grass that his 400 head of cattle could graze on.
Missoula, MTPosted by
KPAX

AgTech solutions company announces new Missoula location

Sostena Corporation a provider of AgTech solutions, is expanding its efforts this week and opening a new location in Missoula. The building will officially open for business on Nov. 1 and will offer customers "a technology-based solution leveraging genetics and technology to help Montana farmers maximize their efficiency while reducing costs," a news release states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy