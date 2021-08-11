Tom Cruise Poses With Mission: Impossible’s Cast In New Post Thanking Crew For Long Shoot

The making of the newest Mission: Impossible movie has been a task worthy of the Impossible Mission Force. The movie was supposed to start filming a year and a half ago when the earliest days of the global pandemic's start in Europe shut it down. Since then it's been a lot of starting and stopping as production has needed to shut down more than once due to positive Covid tests on set. But the movie is now in the home stretch and director Christopher McQuarrie is thanking both the cast and the crew for their hard work on the long shoot in a new social media post that includes Tom Cruise.