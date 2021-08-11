Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Attend Opening Reception for Keeping Pace

By Elizabeth O’Gorek
eastoftheriverdcnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough sound sculpture, photography and paper collage Sara Dittrich enables the viewer to look internally and externally at the same time. Her new exhibit Keeping Pace runs from August 13 to Oct. 2 at the Honfleur Gallery (1227 Good Hope Rd. SE) Attend the opening reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

eastoftheriverdcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Collage#Keeping Pace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Related
Ludington, MIHuron Daily Tribune

LACA exhibits open Aug. 6 with artist reception

LUDINGTON — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception Aug. 6 celebrating the center’s August exhibits in both the main gallery and the performance hall lobby gallery. The reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Face...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Cloudtree Studios and Gallery presents "If These Walls Could Talk" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cloudtree Studios and Gallery will present "If These Walls Could Talk," a seven-artist exhibit curated by Rachel Koper and Win Wallace and named by Tim Kerr. Each artist brings their voice and style to figurative art. These dreamy works share the amplification of both the subject's spirit and the artist's personality.
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

From the Ground Up XXX: Opening reception

Come celebrate From the Ground Up XXX. This exhibit opens Friday, August 6, 2021 and runs through Saturday, October 9, 2021. From the Ground Up is a biannual juried exhibition co-hosted by the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces and features a variety of ceramic and pottery works created by regional artists. The juror this year is Joshua R. Clark, Assistant Professor of Ceramics at New Mexico State University who has exhibited nationally and internationally. This year’s exhibit features 56 works art. Make sure to not miss out on this years From the Ground Up XXX. Opening reception is Friday 6, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm at the Las Cruces Museum of Art.
Visual Artculturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents Mai Gutierrez & Suzanne Wyss: "A Sharp Softness" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "A Sharp Softness" explores a balance of industrial materials manipulated to feel organic, with organic materials labored to an architectonic and industrial feel. The exhibition features new bodies of work by Mai Gutierrez and Suzanne Wyss.
Bath, MESun-Journal

Taproots: Off-shoots of printerly origins opening reception set

Taproots: Off-shoots of printerly origins by Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch is set to open with an reception at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at The Cholcolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St. in Bath. The work will be on view through Sept. 25. A natural taproot is a...
Detroit, MIplaygrounddetroit.com

09.03 // Opening Reception: All of the Above Exhibition featuring Kaylie Kaitscuch and Toomas Toomuptuu

“All of the Above,” is an exhibition featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Tomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. “All of the Above,” is an exhibition that challenges the minimalist statement of ‘less is more,’ featuring artwork by Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Tomepuu during Detroit Month of Design 2021. Both artists bombard maximalist energies to mix and mash a chaotic assortment of symbols and materials until the work itself has its own narrative and history. More is more.
Bellingham, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Keeping Pace With the Community

When Bellingham musician Pace Rubadeau first picked up a horn instrument as a teenager, he couldn’t have known that three decades later, in response to a pandemic and statewide shutdown, he would play his trusty trumpet for 68 days straight in a lonely parking lot in the middle of downtown.
Burlington, NJburlington.nj.us

Sunset Yoga

Slow down your week with Holly Horner of Balanced Planet Yoga with a vinyasa flow that will have a perfect balance of challenging and calming postures and cool down with stretches that will end your night perfectly as the sun sets. Mats will be placed 6ft apart and masks are required to comply with social distancing guidelines! Register Online.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Box 13 Artspace presents Las Girls Collective: "Landscape of Feet with Material" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Landscapes of Feet with Material" started as an experiment in texture, form, function and the female body. The idea was to create new landscapes using only the legs of female performers. Interesting patterns and new forms started emerging as we mixed the body with different materials, creating sculptures that stood on their own. These new sculptures have become fragments of form. By using photographs, physical textured objects and video clips, we are creating new relationships in identifying space and place.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Community Artists' Collective presents "Third Ward Special" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Community Artists' Collective will highlight Houston’s iconic Third Ward neighborhood through the lenses of six photographers with deep roots in the area at their August exhibit.
Beach Haven, NJthesandpaper.net

Seashell Story Holds Beautiful Surprises

At the beginning of the summer season our “Shellabration Garden” that sits at the top of the beach path on 105th Street in Beach Haven Park was totally wrecked. Whether it was done on purpose (jury is still out) or by Mother Nature, almost all the shells made and placed by those who chose to share their memories and artistic talent were smashed or went missing. Even our “Shellabration” engraved stone, created by a neighbor on the block, was missing. Who would even think to take something like that?
Cooperstown, NYcoopercrier.com

Reception to mark opening for two exhibits

COOPERSTOWN — An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, for two exhibits at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. According to a media release, “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” is the annual Fine Craft Invitational show devoted to woodworking, including both functional and nonfunctional creations made with local and exotic woods. Featuring more than 20 artisans and craftspeople, this year’s show will include turned and carved items, sculpture, furniture, lighting, jewelry and vessels.
Visual Artmidfloridanewspapers.com

LCMA opening reception Aug. 13

The Lake County Museum of Art is hosting an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 13, 5–7 p.m., for the Lake County Quilters Guild Exhibit. The public is invited to attend and explore the intricate work while enjoying some light refreshments. The temporary display of handmade quilts, which will run through...
Visual Arttraveliowa.com

Opening Reception: Art on the River 2021-22

Save the date! We're excited to announce that the Opening Reception for the 2021-22 Art on the River exhibit is set for Friday, August 6, 2021 riverside at the Grand River Center. Sculpture proposals are rolling in and in the coming weeks, 10 will be selected for Dubuque’s annual rotating public art exhibit along the Mississippi Riverwalk. This year's theme is “Resiliency Flows,” asking artists to propose works that speak to resiliency and what it means to be resilient as we build back better and rebound from the impacts of the pandemic while continuing the fight for social justice. Selected works will be announced in late June and will be installed just prior to the Opening Reception along the Mississippi Riverwalk and the patio of the Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque. The Opening Reception is a free, public event that all ages are welcomed to attend. This event offers the first opportunity to view the new exhibit, meet the artists, and learn about the art. A full schedule of reception activities will be announced soon. For additional information, please contact Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant at 563-513-5636 or jbrant@cityofdubuque.org, or visit https://www.cityofdubuque.org/artontheriver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy