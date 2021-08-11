Attend Opening Reception for Keeping Pace

Save the date! We're excited to announce that the Opening Reception for the 2021-22 Art on the River exhibit is set for Friday, August 6, 2021 riverside at the Grand River Center. Sculpture proposals are rolling in and in the coming weeks, 10 will be selected for Dubuque’s annual rotating public art exhibit along the Mississippi Riverwalk. This year's theme is “Resiliency Flows,” asking artists to propose works that speak to resiliency and what it means to be resilient as we build back better and rebound from the impacts of the pandemic while continuing the fight for social justice. Selected works will be announced in late June and will be installed just prior to the Opening Reception along the Mississippi Riverwalk and the patio of the Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque. The Opening Reception is a free, public event that all ages are welcomed to attend. This event offers the first opportunity to view the new exhibit, meet the artists, and learn about the art. A full schedule of reception activities will be announced soon. For additional information, please contact Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant at 563-513-5636 or jbrant@cityofdubuque.org, or visit https://www.cityofdubuque.org/artontheriver.