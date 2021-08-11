Cancel
Manassas, VA

Sanctions on Iran block mosque from claiming religious tiles

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
 7 days ago
MANASSAS, Va. -- A northern Virginia mosque is asking the Biden administration to release a set of religious tiles that were confiscated at Dulles International Airport after they were deemed to violate sanctions on Iran.

Imam Abolfazl Nahidian held a news conference Tuesday at the Manassas Mosque.

He said the custom-made tiles were shipped in June from the Iranian city of Qom and that he has received other tiles without incident.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said common sense should prevail and an exception should be granted even if the shipment is technically in violation.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman said no final determination has been made on the tiles' disposition.

WTVR CBS 6

How you can help Afghan refugees evacuated to Fort Lee

The Islamic Center of Virginia is accepting hygiene products, diapers, game snack toys for children, and travel kits for both men and women. They encouraged you to donate money through their website because of space limitations. The extra funds also allow them to buy the necessary items in bulk.

