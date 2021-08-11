Sanctions on Iran block mosque from claiming religious tiles

MANASSAS, Va. -- A northern Virginia mosque is asking the Biden administration to release a set of religious tiles that were confiscated at Dulles International Airport after they were deemed to violate sanctions on Iran.

Imam Abolfazl Nahidian held a news conference Tuesday at the Manassas Mosque.

He said the custom-made tiles were shipped in June from the Iranian city of Qom and that he has received other tiles without incident.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said common sense should prevail and an exception should be granted even if the shipment is technically in violation.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman said no final determination has been made on the tiles' disposition.