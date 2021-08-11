Cancel
California State

California to mandate vaccines or testing for teachers: reports

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is expected to announce Wednesday that teachers in every school district must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing, according to multiple reports.

Newsom's announcement would make California the first state in the country to have such a mandate, as other governors have left the decision up to individual school districts.

Some school districts in California have already announced a vaccine requirement, including Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Notably, the Los Angeles Unified School District is not requiring proof of vaccination, but is requiring all students and employees who are returning for in-person instruction to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status.

The Hill has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

A similar mandate from Newsom that took effect last week requires state employees and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly coronavirus testing.

An order from the state Department of Health last week mandated all workers in health care settings be fully inoculated or receive their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 30 — with no option of being submitted to weekly virus testing.

The California Teachers Association (CTA) earlier this week said it supports local district-wide efforts to require proof of vaccination.

"Nearly 90 percent of CTA members have reported getting the vaccination. We know a growing number of educators and local unions are working with their school districts to develop robust testing and vaccine verification policies. We continue to support those local decisions," CTA President E. Toby Boyd said in a statement Monday.

Like the rest of the country, California has seen a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations this summer as the delta variant took hold.

