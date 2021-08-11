Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Free back-to-school goodie bags up for grabs in Alger Heights neighborhood

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 7 days ago
Parents can get a head start on back-to-school shopping thanks to a school supply giveaway this Saturday in the Alger Heights neighborhood.

Organized by the family resource Great Start Collaborative of Kent County, the free, in-person event will offer free goodie bags from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alger Heights Great Start in Grand Rapids.

About 20 other community organizations will take part and offer giveaways during the event.

Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library will also have their bookmobiles on site.

Most school districts in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties return to the classroom at the end of August.

