Why Is Bam Margera Suing Johnny Knoxville and the ‘Jackass Forever’ Team?

They gotta call it 2ella right? If it’s not, we may have to boycott. Whatever it’s called, a sequel to the prequel Cruella is officially in the works, with star Emma Stone set to return as the title character. Isn’t a sequel to a prequel just ... the first movie that the prequel was a prequel to in the first place? In this case it might be, as the final scenes of Cruella strongly teased the start of the plot of the original 101 Dalmatians. (Those scenes didn’t really quite make sense with the rest of the movie, which depicted Cruella as more of a cool anti-hero than a dog-hating mega-villain, but I guess that’s irrelevant when there’s more movies and money to be made.)