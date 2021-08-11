Longtime prosecutor tapped to be new Maine US attorney

A longtime federal prosecutor in Maine has been nominated to become the new U.S. attorney for the state.

President Joe Biden has nominated Darcie McElwee to replace Halsey Frank, who resigned in February. McElwee has been a federal prosecutor since 2002.

McElwee is a Caribou native and a graduate of Bowdoin College and the University of Maine School of Law.

The four members of the Maine congressional delegation all came out in support of McElwee’s nomination on Tuesday.

"For nearly two decades, Darcie has provided exceptional service to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine, helped to keep our state safe, and protected victims of crimes," Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement Tuesday. "She is an experienced law enforcement professional, and her nomination builds on the tradition of capable career prosecutors filling this important position in Maine. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance Darcie’s nomination so that she can continue her distinguished service to our state and our country."

Independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden released a joint statement Tuesday applauding the nomination.

“After an extensive review process and close consultation with the Biden Administration, we are pleased that President Biden has decided to nominate Darcie McElwee to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine,” King, Pingree, and Golden said. “An Aroostook County native, lifelong Mainer, and experienced Assistant U.S. Attorney with keen legal insights, Darcie has deep roots in our state and an impressive track record of public service. Throughout her tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland, she has spearheaded DOJ’s anti-violence initiative, Project Safe Neighborhoods, and prosecuted a number of violent crimes including domestic violence, human trafficking, and cyberstalking. We believe that her experience and dedication make her a superb candidate for this role, and will advocate for her quick confirmation in the U.S. Senate.”