Editor's note: This story uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC data had initially listed Martin County, N.C. as the rural Southern county with the highest vaccination rate (75.1%), but Martin County health officials said that is a computing error and the true figure is 39%. The CDC data for Dare County matches closely with local vaccination figures, which have been verified with health officials for this story. This data represents patients who are fully vaccinated.