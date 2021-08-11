Cancel
Minnesota State

Barnburner in Minnesota: Mayoral race in Twin Cities metro may hinge on one vote

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 7 days ago
The race for mayor of Brooklyn Park, one of the Twin Cities' biggest suburbs, is down to one vote.

Driving the news: Results from Tuesday's special election show City Council member Lisa Jacobson leading business owner Hollies Winston with 3,415 votes to 3,414.

  • The two are vying to succeed former Mayor Jeff Lunde, who was elected to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners last November.

Between the lines: Top DFL leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, had backed Winston , knocking on doors and hosting fundraisers in the diverse north metro community.

What's next: Official results will be released Friday, per the city clerk's office.

  • At that time, the losing candidate will have seven days to request a recount.

Of note: An at-large city council race in Duluth was also hinging on one vote as of Wednesday morning, according to the Duluth News Tribune .

