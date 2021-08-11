Barnburner in Minnesota: Mayoral race in Twin Cities metro may hinge on one vote

The race for mayor of Brooklyn Park, one of the Twin Cities' biggest suburbs, is down to one vote.

Driving the news: Results from Tuesday's special election show City Council member Lisa Jacobson leading business owner Hollies Winston with 3,415 votes to 3,414.

The two are vying to succeed former Mayor Jeff Lunde, who was elected to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners last November.

Between the lines: Top DFL leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, had backed Winston , knocking on doors and hosting fundraisers in the diverse north metro community.

What's next: Official results will be released Friday, per the city clerk's office.

At that time, the losing candidate will have seven days to request a recount.

Of note: An at-large city council race in Duluth was also hinging on one vote as of Wednesday morning, according to the Duluth News Tribune .