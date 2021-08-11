Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla Autopark now uses a ‘vision-based’ approach

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla’s Autopark is making headlines this morning as the Full Self-Driving suite capability has transitioned to a “vision-based” approach for operation. Tesla hacker @greentheonly tested the new operation of Autopark and posted the results to his Twitter feed, where he regularly updates owners on what the automaker is working on through his savvy software decrypting skills. Interestingly, there are several differences between the new Autopark and previously-used versions of the feature that were standard with anyone who had the FSD Suite. The differences are operationally-based and depend on the vehicle’s external cameras instead of radar and “ultrasonic-only implementation,” as green called it.

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Hackers#Twitter#The Fsd Suite#Tesla Summon#Fsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Economyinsideevs.com

MIC Tesla Model Y Approaches Europe

According to the latest reports, the first batch of Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is reaching Europe, on track for planned customer deliveries in September. Morten Grove's thread includes a comment that the Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier with an undisclosed number of Model Y, will reach the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium on August 17.
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Tesla Semi and Cybertruck delay, Rivian second factory, Hyundai fuel-cell semis: Today’s Car News

Tesla provided more detail about how it plans to open its Supercharger network to other EVs. It made a record number of vehicles but won’t get to the Semi—or Cybertruck, quite likely—until next year. And it has too many kinds of batteries. Meanwhile Hyundai announced a first batch of fuel-cell semis for the U.S. And Rivian is already planning a second plant. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model S Base Price Spikes Yet Again, This Time By $5,000

Automakers typically raise the prices of their vehicles by small increments with each passing year as engines get more powerful, costs increase, and more features become standard. Tesla does things a bit differently. Rather than announce model year changes, Tesla randomly raises its prices at random times during the year. Most recently the company increased Model 3 and Model Y pricing while removing the lumbar support feature. CEO Elon Musk explained that the pricing changes are due to supply chain issues, specifically raw material costs.
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Shares A List Of Improvements For FSD Beta V9.2

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working towards fully autonomous cars. The company says every car it sells today comes with the hardware necessary for full self-driving; the software just needs to catch up to the task. The company has recently switched to Tesla Vision removing the radar from its self-driving...
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

US: Tesla Now Asks $5,000 More For The Model S/Model X

Tesla has just increased the base prices of the Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range versions again by $5,000, or 6% and 5%, respectively. Considering the previous $5,000 increase reported on July 9, the price is now $10,000 higher than a month ago! Moreover, the estimated delivery time for new orders is now March–April, 2022.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Now Comes Standard With Bioweapon Defense Mode

Aside from Tesla's vehicles, few cars, if any, offer a feature that's comparable to Bioweapon Defense Mode. The feature is essentially a massive HEPA filter inside the Tesla Model S and Model X. CEO Elon Musk has shared that the Model 3 and Model Y also have larger filters in...
Carsinsideevs.com

Check Out Tesla’s Camera-Only Autopark Feature In Action

Tesla is wholeheartedly embracing the vision-only approach when it comes to allowing its cars to understand their surroundings. This approach has been applied to its Autopilot self-driving feature, but it will also be employed for the self-parking Autopark feature that will no longer use the traditional ultrasonic sensors like you see on all other cars.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Your Tesla Model Y Can Now Protect You From Bioweapons

Planet Earth and the humans who occupy it have never been more unpredictable. Not only are we under threat from catastrophic climate events brought on by climate change, but we're also constantly trying to kill each other off for some reason. That's probably why Tesla has introduced a HEPA filter with a 'bioweapon defense mode' on the Model Y SUV. The Californian manufacturer's Model Y has proven to be wildly successful, despite the company constantly increasing its asking price, and the latest feature should make the Model Y even more interesting to tech nerds and doomsday preppers.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 with salvaged titles are regaining access to the Supercharger Network

Tesla’s decision to block access to the Supercharger Network for vehicles with a salvaged title last year was met with a lot of criticism. On the one hand, Tesla had a fair point since it’s difficult to ensure that a salvaged vehicle’s battery is completely safe. On the other hand, some cars with salvaged titles seem to have batteries that do not seem damaged at all. Tesla, however, stood its ground, even extending its restrictions to third-party rapid chargers.
Carsteslarati.com

Opinion: Tesla Autopilot NHTSA investigation headlines are out of control

There is a difference between slant and straight-up inaccuracy. Slant is unavoidable as it typically relies on a writer’s personal biases. Making connections that could be immediately debunked with the slightest modicum of research, however, is completely avoidable. This was exactly the case on Monday as a wave of negative Tesla news emerged following an announcement that the NHTSA is launching a formal investigation on Autopilot over 11 incidents that involved Teslas crashing into parked emergency vehicles.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Cybertruck’s updated origami-style windshield and dash teased in patent

Elon Musk has mentioned that the Tesla Cybertruck’s production version would be extremely similar to the all-electric pickup truck’s controversial prototype from 2019. While this may largely be the case, Musk has hinted at some new features that would be included in the production Cybertruck. Apart from updated door handles and rear-wheel steering capabilities, for example, Musk also hinted at “other great things” coming for the vehicle.
CarsGreen Car Reports

US safety regulator NHTSA opens Tesla Autopilot probe

The NHTSA has opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles, Reuters reported Monday. The probe covers an estimated 765,000 vehicles from model years 2014 to 2021, including Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y EVs, according to the report.
CarsAutoweek.com

Tesla Wants to Launch Berlin Model Y This October

Tesla Model Y production expected to start in October in Berlin-Brandenburg, construction of which is being completed. The updated Model Y is expected to feature tabless 4680 cells, offering an increase in power and range over previous versions of the crossover. The Model Y will be produced in Fremont, Shanghai,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Beta Testers Get Tesla FSD V9.2, Musk Shares Tech Release Notes

Elon Musk has revealed new details about Full Self-Driving Beta 9.2, which beta testers started getting over the weekend. As before, this new software is only for the automaker’s early access program, which includes employees and a select group of Tesla owners chosen by the automaker. Elon Musk shared the...
TechnologyItproportal

A risk-based approach to security

If we are honest, cybersecurity is far from the most exciting element of a digital transformation journey for an enterprise. It is however, likely to be the most essential. After all, we live in a world where sensitive information is stored and precariously passed across multiple systems, clouds, and platforms. And the threats continue to grow to take full advantage of this dispersed array of information.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Cybertruck May Have A Glass Dash

Despite the fact that even company founder Elon Musk has said that the Tesla Cybertruck may fail because of its wacky design, popularity for the futuristic pickup continues to grow. As the wedgy EV inches its way to production, we're learning more and more about the production version and what to expect from it.
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Cramer Comments on Tesla Autopilot Probe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded lower after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. Tesla shares fell $31.00, or 4.32%, to close Monday at $686.17. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over...
TechnologyCleanTechnica

The FUD Before Tesla’s AI Day Is Here

I received a Twitter message from a friend who is a fellow Tesla shareholder and she told me that she received a call from the financial company managing her mutual and retirement fund. They told her that Tesla is undergoing “a serious investigation” and that she may not want to lose her money. She also told me that the flood of attacks on Tesla and its AI is crazy — especially since Tesla is about to hold its AI Day (in a few days at the time I am writing this).
EconomyCleanTechnica

RUMOR: Chinese Made Tesla “Model 2” Will Use BYD Blade Battery

It seems that anything and everything to do with Tesla these days is rumor, speculation, and wild-ass guesses, since the company no longer responds to any requests for information and maintains strict radio silence at all times. Nevertheless, interesting tidbits do emerge occasionally, the latest being a report (in Chinese) by cls.cn that suggests Tesla plans to use BYD’s LFP blade batteries in a production car beginning in the second quarter of next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy