Chicago White Sox set for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ in the Field of Dreams game

By LAMOND POPE Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks has a checklist for the team’s trip to Dyersville, Iowa, for Thursday’s Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees. “I want to do my own Shoeless Joe kind of feeling, walk through the corn to the actual field,” Hendriks said during a conference call Monday. “There’s a 100% chance I’m going to get lost in the (corn) maze (next to field). I may need to have a flare gun in case I get lost and I need to start pitching.”

MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Craig Kimbrel trade looking better and better

In a July 30 trade deadline move that only poured salt in the wound as the core was diminishing before everybody’s eyes, Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was sent to the Chicago White Sox in return for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. When Kimbrel was on the North Side this...
MLBAsbury Park Press

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (65-46) seek a road series sweep Sunday in the finale of their three-game set against the Chicago Cubs (52-60). First pitch is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Let's analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Cubsodds with MLB picks and predictions. White...
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB, White Sox-Yankees set for historic debut at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Murray Cook has worked in 60 different countries building baseball stadiums. His portfolio includes the Olympics and the World Baseball Classic, a rebuilding of the field from “Bull Durham” and events in London and Tokyo. But his latest undertaking might just be the most unique. And it...
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Yankees-White Sox Game At Field Of Dreams Is A Trip Of Nostalgic Joy For Many

By Marshall Harris DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) — More than 30 years ago, a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa was transformed into a big-screen field of dreams. On Thursday night – in a long-awaited event that was supposed to happen last year, but had to be postponed for the COVID-19 pandemic – “Field of Dreams” became a reality for baseball fans in that small Iowa town as the White Sox took on the New York Yankees. And CBS 2’s Marshall Harris was there for it all. The throwback game was aimed at a moment in time. Just like the movie, the Field of Dreams Game was...
MLBKRQE News 13

White Sox hope to hit A’s All-Star Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt enters his Tuesday road start against the Chicago White Sox with career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. As Bassitt has accumulated statistics, his teammates’ confidence in their ace has grown. “He throws strikes,” Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said. “He knows how to...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Jiménez, Hendriks lead White Sox past A’s 5-2

CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBIs as Chicago improved to an AL-best 40-22...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Grandal's (knee) rehab assignment will be moved to Triple-A Charlotte beginning Tuesday. Grandal began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham last Wednesday, and the backstop wound up going 4-for-11 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored across four games. It's not entirely clear how many games the club plans on having him play with Charlotte, but assuming he continues to progress well, the 32-year-old figures to have a chance of being activated from the 10-day IL by the end of the week. Grandal should resume as Chicago's primary catcher once he's activated.
MLBCBS Sports

Chicago Cubs

Heuer pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Heuer had to do a little extra work to secure his first save in a Cubs uniform and second in the majors after logging one last year. Since coming over from the crosstown White Sox before the trade deadline, the righty has posted an impressive 1.80 ERA across 10 innings of work with six strikeouts. The 25-year-old Heuer could see more save opportunities for the rebuilding Cubs down the stretch as the team takes stock of young players heading into next season.
MLBThe Southern

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees series

After winning the opener of their three-game series with the New York Yankees in thrilling fashion in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, the Chicago White Sox dropped the next two games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Here are four takeaways from the series. 1. The series had a...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s lost to 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but baseball was a secondary concern on this day. While the A’s suffered their sixth shutout, the game’s starter Chris Bassitt was in the hospital after taking Brian Goodwin’s line drive to the side of his face. Bassitt left Guaranteed Rate Field on an ambulance after the second-inning incident; the 32-year-old was bleeding heavily from his face, but stood up on his own power and was ‘conscious and aware,’ the A’s said in a statement.

