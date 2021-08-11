Cancel
Popular New Jersey restaurant to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine to dine inside

By News 12 Staff
" It's Greek to Me, a popular restaurant in Ridgewood, is now requiring patrons to show proof of having the COVID-19 vaccine to dine inside. The owner says he polled his regular customers before making the decision and says that all of them supported it, recognizing it will help protect public health. He says the decision was for the safety of the restaurant's staff and patrons. Other people, especially outspoken on social media, are against the move, calling the policy discrimination and comparing it with segregation. The owner was even threatened. RELATED: South Orange Performing Arts Center to require vaccine, negative COVID-19 test to attend shows Those who cannot show proof of vaccination, including children under 12 who are not eligible to get the vaccine, will have to sit outside to eat.
COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines The owner says rising cases of the delta variant were part of the reason for the new rule. He says that it will protect his most vulnerable customers, especially senior citizens. He says the move was not political. Those who are unvaccinated are still welcome to dine in the restaurant's outdoor areas or on the covered open-air porch. "

