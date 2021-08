I’m a 13-year-old who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and it’s very frustrating for me to see grown adults refusing the vaccine for a variety of petty reasons. Yes, the number of people that have been vaccinated is climbing, and this is a fantastic thing. But it’s still not enough. The coronavirus is still a very real threat, especially with the Delta variant beginning to spread further and mask mandates being dropped across the country. But it’s not safe to do that yet, especially with so many people still unvaccinated.