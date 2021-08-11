Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee Health caring for 457 people ill with COVID-19

By Erin O'Brien
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As of the Wednesday morning update, 457 people sick with COVID-19 are being cared for at Lee Health hospitals.

Of those patients, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators, according to Jonathon Little, Lee Health’s communications supervisor.

On Tuesday, Lee Health admitted 64 new COVID-19 patients and sent home 51 people who recovered.

Ninety-five percent of hospital beds at Lee Health hospitals are occupied.

There are still 14 pediatric COVID-19 patients at Golisano Children’s Hosptial, Little said.

