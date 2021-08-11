CBP confirms nearly 2.8-ton meth seizure in Otay Mesa was largest ever at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed Monday that last week's discovery of more than 5,528 pounds of methamphetamine at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was the largest bust of its kind ever made along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The methamphetamine, and an accompanying 127 pounds of fentanyl powder that officers discovered Thursday, had an estimated street value of more than $12.9 million, according to customs officials.

"This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless lives and fund transnational criminal organizations," Pete Flores, CBP's director of San Diego Field Operations, said in a statement. "I'm proud of our officers' efforts at all ports of entry within the San Diego Field Office to intercept this and all smuggling attempts."

According to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors last week, 53-year-old Mexican citizen Carlos Gerardo Symonds Saavedra drove a semitrailer through the Otay Mesa cargo entry lanes around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, presenting paperwork that stated he was hauling plastic parts.

A computer-generated alert system prompted customs officers to refer the truck to a secondary inspection area, where an X-ray machine detected anomalous packages mixed in with the plastic parts, according to the complaint. A drug-sniffing dog also zeroed in on the trailer, which customs officers searched and found several suspected packages of drugs.

Officers tested the contents of one of those packages and confirmed their suspicions, according to the complaint.

But rather than unloading the trailer and detaining the driver, special agents from the Department of Homeland Security's investigative arm installed a GPS tracking device on the vehicle and allowed Symonds Saavedra to drive away, according to a statement of facts written by one of the agents.

With the Homeland Security Investigations agents following and surveilling the truck, Symonds Saavedra allegedly drove to a private commercial parking lot where he parked and placed the keys under the hood. The agents apprehended him as he walked away, and after his arrest, he allegedly admitted that he had agreed to smuggle the methamphetamine and fentanyl across the border for a payment.

It wasn't until then that the agents fully searched the trailer, discovering the huge load of methamphetamine and the fentanyl.

Last October, authorities found about 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in a semitrailer at the same port of entry. At the time, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said it was the second-largest bust ever, behind only a 5,000-pound bust in December 2019 in Laredo, Texas.

