Qubit Survey Finds More Than 85% of Consumers Plan to Keep Shopping Online, Despite Stores Reopening

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON and NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Qubit, a leader in AI-powered personalization, today announced findings from a new survey of 1,500 U.S. and U.K. consumers that highlight the remarkable trends in changing shopper behavior as a result of the effects of a lengthy global pandemic. According to Qubit’s survey, conducted in July 2021, the vast majority (85.9%) of consumers plan to continue shopping the same or more online, even though most stores are open globally. Furthermore, the survey reveals that the 2021 holiday season could be the biggest yet for online shopping.

