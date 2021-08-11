Coalition to BLM: Updated plan needed to balance conservation of wildlife habitats with development

It has been a decade since the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) initiated the revision of their land use plan for the Rock Springs region and the plan is still years away from completion. This plan will guide all decisions for the 3.6 millions of acres of public land managed by the local BLM field office pertaining to recreation, wildlife habitat, energy development, grazing, and many other land uses. This plan will also guide decisions for the Greater Little Mountain area – a place loved by hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreationists.