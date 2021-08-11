Twin Ports Bar Angers Some by Selling Anti-Fauci Shirts
One local bar has decided to sell anti-Fauci, as in Dr. Anthony Fauci, t-shirts, and it has some in the community saying they will never visit the bar again. The Rendezvous Sports Bar & Grill in Scanlon is taking an idea made popular by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he's selling "Don't Fauci My Florida" merchandise to raise campaign money, The Rendezvous is selling "Don't Fauci My Minnesota" t-shirts for $20 to make money and stir the pot I assume.northlandfan.com
