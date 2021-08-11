Cancel
Duluth, MN

Twin Ports Bar Angers Some by Selling Anti-Fauci Shirts

By Tony Hart
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One local bar has decided to sell anti-Fauci, as in Dr. Anthony Fauci, t-shirts, and it has some in the community saying they will never visit the bar again. The Rendezvous Sports Bar & Grill in Scanlon is taking an idea made popular by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he's selling "Don't Fauci My Florida" merchandise to raise campaign money, The Rendezvous is selling "Don't Fauci My Minnesota" t-shirts for $20 to make money and stir the pot I assume.

Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

