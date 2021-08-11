Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County to require COVID-19 test for unvaccinated county employees

By Shelby County Government News Release
Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYLsk_0bOY3VvN00

In alignment with federal partners, Shelby County Government will begin requiring regular asymptomatic testing for unvaccinated Shelby County employees whose occupations place them at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19, beginning with employees of the Shelby County Health Department. The regular testing program will expand to other county employees in the coming weeks.

The new testing program will begin on Sept. 6, allowing unvaccinated workers over three weeks to initiate vaccination and avoid the testing requirement. Beginning the week of Sept. 6, unvaccinated employees will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least once every seven (7) days in order to identify asymptomatic COVID-19 infections and protect others from the contagious disease. The Shelby County Health Department will offer free regular testing for any Shelby County Government employee who requires or desires a test.

For months, Shelby County Government has led an internal campaign to provide information about the vaccine and encourage vaccinations among employees, including required trainings about the vaccine and common myths associated with it. When Shelby County Government surveyed Health Department employees regarding the federal model approach, 82% said they support mandatory testing of unvaccinated employees. Around 80% reported that they had already begun the vaccination process, and more than 70% of Health Department employees have received two vaccines. Survey results found that nearly 77% support the testing of all county employees who have not been vaccinated and that 77% also said there should be no exemptions given for regular COVID testing.

Additionally, Shelby County Government has offered on-site vaccinations for employees, cash incentives, and paid time off for employees to get the vaccine. Shelby County employees currently have the opportunity to take up to four hours off with pay for each dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Mayor Lee Harris: “Since the arrival of the vaccine, we have done what we can to educate employees, incentivize vaccination, and even provide paid time off to go get the shot. This latest program will give employees a choice to either submit to weekly testing or to roll up their sleeve and receive the vaccine. Vaccination is key to lowering transmission levels, reducing hospitalizations, and getting our community out of this pandemic.”

Dr. Michelle Taylor, Health Department Director: “We strongly encourage other employers, large and small, to require COVID-19 vaccinations or to adopt the approach of testing all unvaccinated employees. Regular asymptomatic testing will also allow us to better surveil spread among unvaccinated employees and reduce potential outbreaks. We have followed our federal partners’ lead and hope to see other employers of all sizes do the same.”

Comments / 2

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Shelby County Government#Covid#Shelbycotn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Health Dept. Director: Shelby County mask mandate ‘needs to happen quickly’

“We must have a universal mask mandate in Shelby County and it needs to happen quickly,” Health Department director Dr. Michelle Taylor told county commissioners Wednesday, Aug. 18. The directive is for at least 30 days and includes social distancing as well as urging people to avoid mass gatherings or events but not ordering such events to be cancelled or businesses to close.
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mask mandate to be issued for Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials are planning to reissue a county-wide mask mandate. SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor appeared in front of the Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning and said a new health directive will be issued later today. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Douglas County, NEKETV.com

CAMP OUTBREAKS: Douglas County Health investigating dozens of cases linked to two summer camps

The Douglas County Health Department announced Wednesday it is investigating coronavirus outbreaks connected to two summer camps. The first investigation involves an outbreak of 49 confirmed cases linked to a day camp for kids first through fifth grade. Nine cases were confirmed to be the Delta variant. While the health department is not identifying the camp, it says masks were optional and that despite most children not qualifying for the vaccine, most did not wear masks.
Victoria County, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Harris County Announces New $100 Incentive to Get Vaccine

Locally, we are finding more options of where to get a COVID vaccine! Let's take a look at the latest numbers from the Victoria County Health Department and the numbers continue to go up. As of 8/17/21, there was a total of 64 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 637. The hospitalization rate is 26.30%. A total of 87.42 of the active cases are on unvaccinated individuals. Over the past several months, the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across the Country and Victoria County. Vaccinations are readily available through the City of Victoria Health Department and various stores. Even Victoria College has a free vaccination clinic coming up.
Adams County, ILwtad.com

COVID-19 death toll in Adams County at 133

A 133rd person in Adams County has died of COVID-19. That's according to the latest data posted Wednesday by the Adams County Health Department on its' COVID-19 dashboard. The Illinois Department of Public Health also says that a 33rd Hancock County resident has died of the virus. The Health Department says that 103 new cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday in Adams County. Around 725 people in the County now have active cases of the virus. That's the highest number of active cases since the spike in new cases started in June. The dashboard says that 53 people are hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU. The County's seven-day positivity rate is back up to 8 per cent.
Grayson County, KYk105.com

Grayson Co. Health Dept. suspends COVID-19 testing

The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) has suspended COVID-19 testing. The GCHD said yesterday, “After doing over 300 tests in seven days, the health department is out of COVID-19 testing kits.” The health department’s supplier is out of coronavirus tests, as well, as the test kits’ manufacturers “are struggling to keep up” with demand.
Tompkins County, NYithaca.com

Health Dept. clarifies COVID testing reccomendations

The Tompkins County Health Department is clarifying for the community when to seek a COVID-19 test. TCHD is also clarifying what you should do following results from an over the counter at-home COVID-19 test. Testing remains one of the most effective tools in identifying positive cases and stopping the spread,...
Bucks County, PAfox29.com

Bucks County Health Department recommends masks for students this fall

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Bucks County Health Department revised their school guidance to include a recommendation for masking of all students this fall. Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools. "From the beginning of the pandemic, the Bucks County Health Department has worked collaboratively with our schools and...
Public HealthKFVS12

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. now offering COVID-19 booster doses

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster doses, per CDC guidelines by appointment. According to the health department, those who are immunocompromised may be considered for an additional dose. On August 12, the FDA modified the Emergency Use Authorizations for Pfizer and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy