ESPC: Standing in solidarity with Wyoming’s LGBTQ+ community

Star-Tribune
 7 days ago

Hate is not a Wyoming value. We shouldn’t have to say that hate is not a Wyoming value, but a violently homophobic shirt was being sold at a Cheyenne bar, a transgender woman beaten at a dog park in Casper, a magician receiving death threats at the library in Gillette, and fear and intimidation at high schools in Natrona County and Powell serve as a stark reminder that we need to say this—and continue saying it. And we are heartbroken that we do.

