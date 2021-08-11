Cancel
b.a. Sweetie Candy Company acquires Humphrey Popcorn Company

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
b.a. Sweetie Candy company is adding a sweet asset to its portfolio.

The Cleveland-based candy company acquired the 125-year-old Humphrey Popcorn Company, a local company that manufactures popcorn balls and treats. The financial details of the deal were not released.

Started in 1897 in Cleveland, treats from the Humphrey Popcorn Company has been sold in retail stores for decades. The hybrid popcorn kernels are grown on the Humprhey Farm in Wakeman Ohio.

“We could not have asked for a better company to purchase Humphrey Popcorn from our family. We are confident they will be able to grow the brand while still honoring the tradition of quality product our customers have enjoyed for many years,” said Joanne Lynch, co-owner of Humphrey Popcorn.

The new Sweeties Humphrey Popcorn Company will be headquartered at the campus at 6770 Brookpark Road in Cleveland. The popcorn manufacturing kitchen will remain in Strongsville.

The company will continue to roll out iconic popcorn treats to hundreds of local stores throughout Northeast Ohio.

“We’re really excited to add the Humphrey Popcorn brand to our popcorn portfolio which includes the All American, and Campbell’s Sweet Factory brands” stated Tom Scheiman, President of b.a. Sweetie Candy Company, which started in 1950 and has grown into a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and retail store on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

RELATED: Beloved Cleveland candy store rebounding from the pandemic

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

