Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Killers detour into a new and rich sonic landscape

By Mark Kennedy AP Entertainment Writer
Posted by 
Weekender
Weekender
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYTvc_0bOY30tL00
This album cover provided by Island Records shows “Pressure Machine” by The Killers. (Island Records via AP)

NEW YORK — The latest album from The Killers started, unusually, with silence — lyrics first.

As the pandemic gripped the nation in 2020, words began spilling out of frontman Brandon Flowers, creating little poems based on growing up during the 1990s in the tiny, remote Utah town of Nephi. Poems, it turns out, that were perfect for lyrics.

“I’d never had so many lyrics and stories come out of me the way that they did for this record,” said Flowers. “It was a breath of fresh air, and it was a blessing for me. I don’t know that it’s something that I’m going to be able to rely on for every record, but, man, I took it.”

The rest of the band took on the challenge of turning those poems into songs and the result is the 11-track “Pressure Machine,” marking a new smaller sonic direction for the band known for arena-ready rock songs like “Mr. Brightside” and “The Man.”

“It was our first time not being ashamed to say the words ‘concept album,’” said drummer Ronnie Vannucci. “This time we had a focus. We had an objective. We knew what it was supposed to be. And it was our job to sort of build around that and create a home for it.”

The songs are told from the perspective of various townspeople, examining everything from “hillbilly heroin” to homophobia, strained marriages, failure and depression.

“Most of these are actual characters that I grew up with or experiences that happened during my time in Nephi,” said Flowers, who was influenced by Sherwood Anderson’s “Winesburg, Ohio” and “Pastures of Heaven” by John Steinbeck.

When Flowers was in eighth grade, some high school seniors were killed by a train. All these years later, he was stunned that the incident carried such strong emotions when he began writing.

The song that emerged — “Quiet Town” — is like something from Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” in its sympathetic yet clear-eyed look at a small town and their sorrows. The first line of “Quiet Town” begins with “A couple of kids got hit by a Union Pacific train” and later has an image of parents weeping at eulogies: “With their daughters and sons/Laying there lifeless in their suits and gowns/Somebody’s been keepin’ secrets.”

While Flowers’ portraits of hopeless dreamers, morally dubious police officers, kids’ feet dangling in the stream, dissatisfied husbands and devoted church-goers is very specific, it can speak to many.

“I don’t think you have to be or even know about this town to get it,” said Vannucci. “The beautiful thing about this record is that it is universal, it does speak to a lot of people.”

Adding to an almost journalistic feel is that threaded throughout the album are recorded snippets of interviews with townsfolk made for the band during a recent one-day stop in Nephi. One man talks about spirits in the hills, and a woman recounts a horrific accident to a horse.

“It became just as important as the instrumentation to have these interstitials and these people speaking and sort of inviting you into this place,” said Flowers. “It was such a last-minute decision, and I’m really grateful that we did it.”

“Pressure Machine” comes a year after The Killers’ last album, “Imploding the Mirage,” and means the band has put out two albums that they haven’t been able to play live for fans.

But “Pressure Machine” puts some pressure on the band to find a way to incorporate its slower, more introspective songs into a set list that usually features sonic bombast and sly humor.

“These are much more laid back and there’s a lot of restraint on these new songs,” said Flowers. “So we’re not sure exactly how that’s going to work.”

The band is kicking around ideas, from separate concerts — “you could do one gig at the enormo-dome and then next door at like Pete’s bar for the smaller songs,” said Vannucci — to building a smaller stage for “Pressure Machine” songs.

This is an unsure time for the concert industry, with COVID-19 vaccination rates slumping as the highly contagious delta virus variant sweeps the nation. The outlook once bright at the beginning of summer is less optimistic.

The Killers are scheduled to be part of the mega-concert on Aug. 21 to celebrate New York City, performing alongside Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello and Earth, Wind & Fire. They’re also due to play the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware and the Sandjam Music Festival in Florida.

“Fingers crossed that we can keep making advancements and people will get vaccinated, and we can turn a corner,” said Flowers. “We were pretty optimistic a couple of months ago. And now it’s starting to darken a little bit. But we can’t wait to get back on stage.”

Comments / 0

Weekender

Weekender

77
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Sherwood Anderson
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Brandon Flowers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Killers#Sonic#Detour#Music Festival#Island Records#Ap#Quiet Town#Union Pacific#Mirage#Pressure Machine#Ll Cool J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Slomo Sapiens Release Groovy, Existential Single "We Could Be Gone"

Today Slomo Sapiens released their new single “We Could Be Gone.” The band miraculously masters the formula to make you dance while pondering the temporary nature of life as we know it. The delightful juxtaposition is accredited to their signature psych-rock ‘n’ roll sound with influences from the sixties and neo-psychedelia. The track’s heavy-hitting message arose from the depths of the global pandemic when reality took a dark turn for lead vocalist Ceallaigh Corbinshley and his Philly-native neighbors:
MusicNME

Listen to Deafheaven’s dreamy new single ‘In Blur’

Deafheaven have shared a new track called ‘In Blur’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the San Francisco band’s fifth album ‘Infinite Granite’, which is set to arrive on August 20 via Sargent House. It follows on from 2018’s ‘Ordinary Corrupt Human Love’. Opening...
MoviesColumbia Daily Tribune

Woodstock '99 documentary captures greater innocence lost

“Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage,” which premiered earlier this month on HBO Max, portrays the disastrous concert that left a nasty mark on pop culture. The documentary wants the audience to look at attendees and wonder what drove these people to such depravity over those three hot July days. Meanwhile, it’s natural to ask what became of those twenty-somethings and how they define our current state. They seemed mad then. They are certainly mad now. The whys and whats remain a mystery.
MusicPaste Magazine

Trace Mountains Announces HOUSE OF CONFUSION, Shares "AMERICA" Video

New York’s Dave Benton (formerly of LVL UP) has announced his third album as Trace Mountains, HOUSE OF CONFUSION, set for an Oct. 22 release on Lame-O Records. Lead single “AMERICA” is out now alongside a music video. “‘AMERICA’ is a road song written from a place of disillusionment &...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

The Killers review, Pressure Machine: Band embrace a new sonic restraint on an album lacking big tunes

“The old cliche: write what you know about?” says Brandon Flowers. “It took me 20 years to write what I know about on this record. It’s not as easy as it sounds.” Speaking in a promotional film for new album Pressure Machine, at a suburban crossroads in his hometown of Nephi, Utah, The Killers frontman looks almost every inch the small-town boy. He hugs his elbows and twists a nervous foot in the weed-split road. That stadium-charging charisma just peeps out from beneath his baseball cap, as he talks about wanting to celebrate the working-class lives of folks like his parents. He goes on to describe his big, calloused-palmed dad creeping out of the house for work at 3am each morning “like a mouse” without waking his family.
Rock MusicAceShowbiz

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

All four members of the 'Imploding the Mirage' band, Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, and Ronnie Vannucci Jr., are reuniting for the upcoming studio album 'Pressure Machine'. AceShowbiz - All four members of The Killers are reuniting for a new album. Guitarist Dave Keuning rejoined the band for new...
MusicStereogum

Trace Mountains – “AMERICA”

LVL UP alumnus Dave Benton released Lost In The Country, his latest album under the name Trace Mountains, just last year. And today, he’s already announcing a new album called HOUSE OF CONFUSION, which was written and recorded during the pandemic. “I was used to waking up early for my warehouse job, so when I got laid off, I just kept up that schedule and implemented another daily regimen focused on improving my guitar playing and writing songs,” Benton explains.
Rock Musicearmilk.com

Superweapon drops dynamite rock anthem, "Battle Cry"

San Diego based Superweapon is a new band, formed during the pandemic by seasoned guitarist Severiano "Seve" Wada, singer/bassist “Merciless,” who is the alter-ego of #1 New York Times bestselling horror author Scott Sigler, and Austin Farmer who dominates keys and adds his vocal prowess. After releasing their debut EP,...
MusicKokomo Perspective

The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender

The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender. Brandon Flowers and co will be joined by the North Shields singer-songwriter, 27, on four of their UK and Irish dates in 2022 as part of their 'Imploding The Mirage Tour'. And 'Run for Cover' hitmaker Brandon has revealed they are...
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Singer-Guitarist’s Response to Pandemic: Make Music

Cole Gallagher likes to emphasize how thankful he is for the many opportunities he’s had and the people who have made them possible. With one look at the 19-year-old’s music career, anyone can understand why he is so grateful. At 18, the South Pasadena singer, songwriter and guitarist — who...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Portraying ‘The American Face’: The Isaacs Blend Classic Covers & Original Songs On Their Defining New LP

Dating back to 1971, The Isaacs was established as a family Gospel group led by family matriarch and Columbia Records folk singer Lily Isaacs, and her three children Ben Issacs, Sonya Issacs Yeary, and Becky Bowman. The multi-Grammy-nominated outfit examines our nation at a contentious moment through both a historic and contemporary musical lens on their new album project, The American Face. Released August 13, the Ben Isaacs and Bryan Sutton-produced record split 12 songs between classic hits and original content for a multi-dimensional portrait of a dynamic nation.
kosu.org

The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Before the Isley Brothers played "That Lady"...
MusicNME

Villagers – ‘Fever Dreams’ review: woozy, psychedelic soul that conjures another world

Are we going to wake up tomorrow and realise that Villagers, in that classic cliché of ‘will-this-do?’ storytelling, were all a dream? After all, Conor O’Brien, long a proponent of gauzy, hallucinogenic folk and a fan of Lynch and Lowry, has gone full Bobby-in-Dallas on his sixth album. It opens with an intro piece seemingly recorded on warped antique vinyl, O’Brien tracing out “the sense of something bigger than you” over Wizard Of Oz choirs, then bursts into Tame Impala technicolour come spectral soul party ‘The First Day’.
Musicradiofacts.com

‘BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS: THE CAPITOL SESSION ’73’ TO DEBUT FOR STREAMING ON SEPTEMBER 3 EXCLUSIVELY ON THE CODA COLLECTION

On September 3, ‘Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Capitol Session ’73’ will debut for streaming exclusively on The Coda Collection. The new film features a never-before-seen studio session with 12 performances by the legendary band, filmed and recorded live at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, California. On the same date, Tuff Gong/Mercury Studios will release ‘The Capitol Session ’73’ in CD/DVD, CD, 2LP colored vinyl, and digital audio formats (preorder HERE).
Musichappymag.tv

Durand Jones & The Indications on groovy chaos and Private Spaces

Listening to Durand Jones & The Indications is a truly spiritual experience – a light at the end of the tunnel as the world seems to constantly flux between chaos, and terror. However, this bright spark is only amplified further on their latest LP, Private Space, a unification of the...
Musictworivertimes.com

ROCK REVIEW: Mr. Versatility

It has been said through the years that everyone is good at something, no matter how small or great the skill. Those who possess a high level of motivation frequently become quite proficient at their craft or crafts. Music was always a great love for Kyle Ward of Rumson, but...
Rock MusicNME

Quicksand’s Walter Schreifels: “I feel kinship with a band like Turnstile”

Cult post-hardcore band Quicksand have hailed Turnstile as a band they feel a “kinship” with, while also revealing the political themes of new album ‘Distant Populations’ and the “romance” of their past break-up. The New York band’s first two albums (1993’s ‘Slip’ and 1995’s ‘Manic Compression’) were seminal in establishing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy