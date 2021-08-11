Trump Supporter Found Guilty of Shooting at Black Girls

A white man who shot into a car full of Black teenage girls after a Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced up to 10 years in prison. Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in the Dec. 6 shooting he perpetrated after attending a Trump rally near the state Capitol, according to the Associated Press. At some point, the girls and rally attendees were going back and forth with insults and it didn’t take long for the vehicle to be surrounded by Trump supporters. The girls apparently tried to back up and ended up hitting a pickup truck.