Taisun Phommachanh continues upward trend with recovery

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

Clemson’s backup quarterback continues to make progress.

While Dabo Swinney and the rest of the Tigers’ coaches don’t want to do much speculating as to when he may be all the way back, Taisun Phommachanh is still trending toward being back to full health sooner rather than later.

“We are excited with his progress, and we anticipate that we will get him back at some point this season,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “We feel like he may be ahead of schedule, but it is still too early to tell.”

It’s been less than four months since Phommachanh tore his Achilles during Clemson’s spring game, which, at the time, seemed to be a major hit to the Tigers’ depth at the most important position on the field. But the Tigers are four practices into fall camp, and Phommachanh hasn’t missed one.

Outside of some heavy taping, he’s even gone without any sort of equipment that might help stabilize his left foot. Phommachanh hasn’t participated in every part of practice that’s been open to the media for viewing, namely the tempo periods as Clemson errs on the side of caution when it comes to unnecessary movement.

“Any time you are dealing with injuries, there is more than just healing,” Elliott said. “There is the strengthening of muscles, ligaments and all of that kind of stuff around there. I don’t have all the background in that, but I know there is more to it than just healing.”

Sprinting and lateral movement have been kept to a minimum for Phommachanh so far, but he has felt good enough to roll out and make some throws on the run during individual drills. The fact that Phommachanh is as far along as he is just a handful of months removed from a serious injury has pleasantly surprised and impressed his coaches and teammates.

Swinney referred to Phommachanh’s progress as a miracle.

“I think everybody counted him out except for him,” said D.J. Uiagalelei, who gets to see Phommachanh up close and personal every day in the same position group. “I think it’s been four months since the injury happened, and he’s out here doing seven-on-(seven) and doing almost everything out here. I’m just super proud of him.”

When Phommachanh is held out of certain practice periods, sophomore walk-on Hunter Helms fills in as the second-team quarterback. But the Tigers continue to be cautiously optimistic that Phommachanh will soon get the green light to be available on a full-time basis.

“So far, he has done everything he has needed to do,” Elliott said. “He looks good, but obviously you have to let those medical folks make those evaluations.”

