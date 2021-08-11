Keep cords, electronics, and jewelry organized with this multipurpose travel kit

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You know how unraveling a knot from a superfine necklace is close to impossible, if not entirely? Good news: The best jewelry boxes are the secret to never having to deal with that kind of frustration again, period. These simple storage solutions will not only help keep items in your jewelry collection from getting jumbled up, but also ensure your favorite pieces stay organized and in plain sight—a pro tip for speeding up the morning dressing process.