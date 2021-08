Google Messages was once thought of as a simple SMS text messaging app from Google, but since it has continued to expand on features like RCS messaging, it has become one of the best messaging apps for Android. With more and more Android users hopping on board with the messaging app since it has become the default option by most phone manufacturers, ease of use is essential. So when you're working away at your desk, you may not want always to have to pick up your phone to handle text — thanks to Google Messages on the web, you don't.