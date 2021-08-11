Cancel
Emergency alert system test planned for Wednesday afternoon

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 7 days ago
FEMA and the FCC are doing a nationwide test of the emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon.

The alert is scheduled to sound on radios, televisions, and certain cellphones at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The test on televisions and radios will last about one minute.

The alert for cell phone users who opted in for emergency messages will be sent once.

FEMA says the test is being done to ensure the systems are working properly and identify if any improvements are needed.

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

