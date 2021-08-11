Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Injury Reserve – “Knees”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a few years, everything in the world of Injury Reserve was exciting. We named the experimental rap trio a Band To Watch in 2019, the same year they released an ambitious self-titled debut. In the early months of 2020, they were returning with a few stray tracks. Then, in June, Jordan Groggs tragically passed away at the age of 32.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injury Reserve#Body Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Injury Reserve Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Knees”: Watch

Injury Reserve have announced the new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, which will arrive on September 15. The lead single is “Knees.” Hear it below. Injury Reserve formed as a trio in 2013, with producer Parker Corey joining rappers Stepa J. Groggs and Ritchie With a T. They released their first mixtape, Live from the Dentist Office, in 2015, which they followed with the 2016 mixtape Floss and their self-titled studio debut in 2019.
MusicStereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Another week and still no Donda!...
Video GamesStereogum

Denzel Curry – “The Game”

South Florida rap livewire Denzel Curry is supposedly releasing his new album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future sometime this year. And today, he’s back with “The Game,” his first official solo single of the year (not counting his rap-rock song with PLAYTHATBOIZAY from DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack).
MusicStereogum

Gone To Color – “Dissolved” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)

This fall, Gone To Color, the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, will release their self-titled debut album. Virtually every song features a guest vocalist. Liars’ Angus Andrew and Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner contribute, and we’ve already posted “The 606,” with the Luyas’ Jessie Stein, “Voyeur Nation,” with Merchandise’s Carson Cox, and “Illusions,” with Clinic’s Ade Blackburn. Today, Gone To Color have shared another single, and it’s a collaboration with one of the greatest singers to come out of the early-’90s trip-hop world.
MusicStereogum

Nite Jewel – “To Feel It”

At the end of the month, Ramona Gonzalez is releasing No Sun, her first Nite Jewel album in four years. Recorded after the dissolution of her marriage in 2018, No Sun is both a continuation of Gonzalez’s PhD research into women’s musical lament practices and a very real expression of personal pain. We’ve heard “This Time” and “Before I Go,” and now we’re getting one final offering. While it retains the simmering sadness of the other early tracks, “To Feel It” also leans into the dancey euphoria of Gonzalez’s avant-electro-pop. Listen to it below.
MusicStereogum

Dazy – “Invisible Thing”

Almost exactly one year ago, a band called Dazy started cranking out ridiculously catchy lo-fi fuzz-pop bangers and posting them on Bandcamp. It turned out that Dazy wasn’t really a band at all. It’s one guy, the Richmond-based music publicist James Goodson, recording his own stuff at home and then putting it out on his own. His songs are bleary and catchy and supremely confident, and the whole project seemed too good to be one guy’s DIY Bandcamp thing. (I email with Goodson all the time, but he hasn’t been pushing his Dazy stuff at all. I had to find it on my own.)
MusicStereogum

Battle Ave – “My Year With The Wizard”

It’s been six years since the Hudson Valley, NY band Battle Ave released their last album, Year Of Nod. Today, they’ve announced their first new material since then: an eponymous EP that was put together remotely and will be out in October. They’re leading things off with “My Year With The Wizard,” a fuzzy and melodic one that features some impeccably mumbled-out lyrics from project leader Jesse Doherty. “My year with the wizard was a long one/ You act like a friend, but you’re the wrong one,” he sings. “I call on the phone, I need an answer/ Why don’t you want the truth?”
MusicStereogum

Matthew E. White – “Nested”

Richmond singer-songwriter, producer, and Spacebomb founder Matthew E. White has already released one record this year, a full-length collaboration with Alabama outsider artist Lonnie Holley. And now White is gearing up for a second, K Bay, his first proper solo album in six years. We’ve already heard two songs from it, “Genuine Hesitation” and “Electric,” and today, he’s sharing a third.
MusicPosted by
defpen

AZ Shares The Release Date And Tracklist For ‘Doe Or Die 2’

Not long after Nas shared the highly anticipated follow-up to King’s Disease, AZ returned to announce that his next album, Doe or Die 2, is on the way. The project is set to feature Lil’ Wayne, Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, Jaheim, Dave East and T-Pain. Behind the boards, AZ has enlisted Bink, A One Beats, Pete Rock and The Alchemist for production. Not to mention, there’s a feature from actor and DJ Idris Elba listed.
MusicStereogum

Band To Watch: Militarie Gun

When everything went to shit, Ian Shelton drove straight to his practice space and emerged with his new hardcore band Militarie Gun. It was March 2020, and Shelton had been in rehearsals for South By Southwest with his powerviolence band Regional Justice Center — he’s the drummer, vocalist and only constant member. Then, SXSW was cancelled. Then, everything was. So there he was, alone, driving himself to the brink of insanity in his practice space every single day, trying to cope with this terrifying unknown the only way he knew how. That would become Militarie Gun’s first EP, 2020’s My Life Is Over. He’s since made two more — this past June’s All Roads Lead To The Gun and September’s forthcoming All Roads Lead To The Gun II — now joined by guitarists Nick Cogan and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen, and bassist Max Epstein.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Squeak of Pivot Gang dead at 26

Squeak -- aka squeakPIVOT, in-house producer and live DJ in Saba's Pivot Gang -- has died at age 26, a representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death has been revealed. Squeak joined Pivot Gang (which his brother Frsh Waters is also a member of) in 2014, and contributed to...
MusicStereogum

Garbage Share “Androgyny” Alternate Version From beautifulgarbage 20th Anniversary Reissue

Garbage released a new album, No Gods No Masters, a few months back. Now they’re dipping into the vault for a 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s third album, beautifulgarbage. “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors,” leader Shirley Manson said in a statement, continuing:
MusicStereogum

Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

Third time’s the charm? Following an album release event last month and a second album release event two weeks ago, neither of which were accompanied by an actual album release, Kanye West has just announced yet another Donda listening party. Unlike the previous shows, which were both held at the...
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Andy Peake, “Hip Replacement”

In Their Words: “A friend of mine was talking about needing a hip replacement and I immediately locked into the double meaning of the term. The music for the song was inspired by an often-heard melodic hook found on some of Miles Davis’ and other popular jazz compositions of the ’50s and ’60s. Lay that hook on top of a salsa rhythm and spice it up with some Middle Eastern modal rock guitar and you have a danceable international flare that is uniquely American. Regarding the lyrics/theme… Sometimes as we get older, we get set in our ways — and may need a jump start. ‘Hip Replacement’ is intended as a poetic, virtual set of jumper cables.” — Andy Peake.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Rapper YNT Juan Shot Dead At 17 Years Old

According to a report from the Hartford Courant, a young 17-year-old rapper was shot and killed in the small Connecticut town on Sunday night. Rapper YNT aka Juan Bautista Garcia, who was found shot dead inside of a parked car over the weekend, had just set off on his rap career, having released his first music video less than a year ago. In that short time, Juan had accumulated over 25,000 Instagram followers and nearly 4,000 YouTube subscribers. Rapper YNT Juan was found shot dead inside a parked car in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday night.
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Threatens To Beat 21 Savage's Ass As 6ix9ine Instigates: 'You Just A Rapper!'

Cooler heads did not prevail during a recent Clubhouse spat between 21 Savage and newfound podcast pals 6ix9ine and Wack 100.   Akademiks shared a 10-minute audio recording on Thursday (August 5) that depicted Blueface’s manager promising to do bodily harm on the Slaughter Gang rapper — with 6ix9ine eagerly volunteering to be the Don King of the situation.   The tension began over 21 Savage’s opinion of Wack 100 conducting the face-to-face interview with Akademiks to debut his Off The Record podcast earlier this week.   
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...

Comments / 0

Community Policy