Injury Reserve – “Knees”

When everything went to shit, Ian Shelton drove straight to his practice space and emerged with his new hardcore band Militarie Gun. It was March 2020, and Shelton had been in rehearsals for South By Southwest with his powerviolence band Regional Justice Center — he’s the drummer, vocalist and only constant member. Then, SXSW was cancelled. Then, everything was. So there he was, alone, driving himself to the brink of insanity in his practice space every single day, trying to cope with this terrifying unknown the only way he knew how. That would become Militarie Gun’s first EP, 2020’s My Life Is Over. He’s since made two more — this past June’s All Roads Lead To The Gun and September’s forthcoming All Roads Lead To The Gun II — now joined by guitarists Nick Cogan and William Acuña, drummer Vince Nguyen, and bassist Max Epstein.