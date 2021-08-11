Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers Believe Ben Simmons is Key to Damian Lillard Trade

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 7 days ago

The Sixers continue to talk Ben Simmons deals with teams around the league, though discussions haven’t gone that far with Philadelphia believing that the former No. 1 overall pick will be their key to Damian Lillard , as Zach Lowe of ESPN.com writes.

Lillard is not currently available despite rumors circulating that he wants out of Portland, sources tell Lowe.

Should the situation with Lillard change, it’s likely that the Sixers will be in prime position to strike a deal. As Lowe notes, Philly has a time advantage over teams like the Knicks ( presumed contender for Lillard ) in that they can trade most of their players before December 15, which is when several offseason signings—including Julius Randle , who inked an extension this offseason—become available.

Sources recently told FortyEightMinutes that Simmons could remain on the roster at least through the start of the season. Daryl Morey & Co. have established a high asking price for Simmons in talks around the league and it makes sense; the LSU product is the type of blue-chip talent that other contenders looking to trade for a star simply don’t possess.

In talks with the  Warriors, the Sixers reportedly sought a package that included James Wiseman , Andrew Wiggins , the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks (became Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody ) in the 2021 draft as well as two future first-round picks. In discussions with San Antonio, the team wanted four first-rounders, three pick swaps, and a young player to be included.

The Warriors and Spurs both remain interested in Simmons, though it’s unclear if the Blazers share the same sentiment. Perhaps a three-team trade for Lillard is the move should the All-Star force his way out of Portland. Yet, depending on the exact offer, re-booting the franchise with Simmons is likely a superior option if the goal is to be a contender with a championship ceiling sooner than later.

Read More

The post Sixers Believe Ben Simmons is Key to Damian Lillard Trade appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Espn Com#Philly#Knicks#Daryl Morey Co#Lsu#Spurs#Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins And Moses Moody Could Be Involved In Ben Simmons Trade To Golden State Warriors

It is almost an open secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are actively shopping Ben Simmons, in an attempt to get a good return. Some have talked about Ben Simmons being packaged for a superstar, such as a Bradley Beal or a Damian Lillard. However, draft night came and went, and yet there still has not been a Ben Simmons trade. However, that could change very soon.
NBAYardbarker

Watch: Ben Simmons working on 3-point shot with Rajon Rondo

Ben Simmons desperately needs to improve his offensive game this summer, and the former No. 1 overall pick has been trying to do just that. A video surfaced on Monday that showed Simmons working on his 3-point shot with Rajon Rondo. Simmons looked quite comfortable and hit all three shots that were shown in the clip:
NBAPosted by
On3.com

Damian Lillard pokes fun at Carmelo Anthony leaving

After posting a heartfelt goodbye message to Portland, Carmelo Anthony’s ex-teammate Damian Lillard joked that he needed him gone from his property. The two played their last two seasons together with the Portland Trailblazers before Anthony signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Damian Lillard on Carmelo Anthony’s...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons cuts off contact with Sixers, wants trade to Warriors

Did you have a Ben Simmons-Warriors marriage happening this offseason? According to a report, the Sixers star has cutoff all communication with Philadelphia, only going through his agent, making a push to play for Golden State. It’s worth noting, as the report does, that Simmons has absolutely zero leverage. So...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAUSA Today

Young star Ben Simmons may not have interest in returning to the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of looking to upgrade their roster for an upcoming title run after coming up short in 2021. The team earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years, but they were unable to take advantage of it and they were bounced in Round 2 for the third time in four seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy