Sixers Believe Ben Simmons is Key to Damian Lillard Trade

The Sixers continue to talk Ben Simmons deals with teams around the league, though discussions haven’t gone that far with Philadelphia believing that the former No. 1 overall pick will be their key to Damian Lillard , as Zach Lowe of ESPN.com writes.

Lillard is not currently available despite rumors circulating that he wants out of Portland, sources tell Lowe.

Should the situation with Lillard change, it’s likely that the Sixers will be in prime position to strike a deal. As Lowe notes, Philly has a time advantage over teams like the Knicks ( presumed contender for Lillard ) in that they can trade most of their players before December 15, which is when several offseason signings—including Julius Randle , who inked an extension this offseason—become available.

Sources recently told FortyEightMinutes that Simmons could remain on the roster at least through the start of the season. Daryl Morey & Co. have established a high asking price for Simmons in talks around the league and it makes sense; the LSU product is the type of blue-chip talent that other contenders looking to trade for a star simply don’t possess.

In talks with the Warriors, the Sixers reportedly sought a package that included James Wiseman , Andrew Wiggins , the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks (became Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody ) in the 2021 draft as well as two future first-round picks. In discussions with San Antonio, the team wanted four first-rounders, three pick swaps, and a young player to be included.

The Warriors and Spurs both remain interested in Simmons, though it’s unclear if the Blazers share the same sentiment. Perhaps a three-team trade for Lillard is the move should the All-Star force his way out of Portland. Yet, depending on the exact offer, re-booting the franchise with Simmons is likely a superior option if the goal is to be a contender with a championship ceiling sooner than later.

