The Pagani Huayra R's Naturally Aspirated V-12 Sounds Unbelievably Good

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2021 Pagani revealed it would be building a track-only version of its Huayra supercar with a naturally aspirated V-12 in place of the road car's twin-turbo unit. Dubbed the Huayra R, it's the direct successor to the absolutely outrageous Zonda R of the late 2000s. Now thanks to these latest spy videos from tests at Monza in Italy, we get to hear that 6.0-liter engine at full-tilt for the first time. And it is glorious.

