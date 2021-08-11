Should the Royals have traded their core in 2017 the way the Cubs did this year?

The Royals aren’t an especially young team. Using weighted playing time, their batters are the third oldest in baseball. Their top three hitters on many days are Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez with Salvy the youngest of the bunch at 31. Add in Michael A. Taylor and they have four every day players who are 30 or older. Not having Adalberto Mondesi for most of the year has hurt as he’d be the only position player in his age-25 season or younger to play regularly, though Emmanuel Rivera is 25 and getting some opportunity now. Still, they’re pretty old in their lineup. The rotation, though, is a little different and that’s where the Royals are actually interesting sometimes. The Royals pitching staff as a whole is the eighth youngest. With Danny Duffy moved, the only starter, even in a six-man rotation older than 25 (or in their age-25 season, I guess) is Mike Minor. Yes, there are bullpen innings going to Wade Davis and Greg Holland and mopup innings to Ervin Santana, but it’s a young staff and five of out of six days, the start is made by someone who wasn’t even born yet when the 1994 strike hit. I don’t know if they’ll ever be good, but that’s at least interesting.