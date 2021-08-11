Cancel
Seattle, WA

Tesla opening new showroom south of downtown Seattle near The Shop, a hangout for car geeks

By Kurt Schlosser
geekwire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is opening a new showroom and service center south of downtown Seattle, marking the seventh location in the region for the electric vehicle maker. The new location is at 2200 6th Ave. S., at the corner of South Walker Street in the city’s SoDo neighborhood, not far from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. A posting on Tesla’s website says there will be a grand opening event Aug. 20 – 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring “test drives, light bites and more.”

