COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Still Controversial—Even for the Immunocompromised People Who Likely Need Them the Most

By Jamie Ducharme
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05teVC_0bOY0zFG00

Chris Neblett, 44, was among the first people in the U.S. to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His job with the U.S. State Department allowed him to get his initial dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine in late December 2020. By January 2021, he was fully vaccinated.

But that didn’t mean he was fully protected. Neblett, who received a kidney transplant in 2018 and still takes immune-system-suppressing drugs to prevent his body from rejecting the organ, found out through his participation in a Johns Hopkins study of vaccination among transplant patients that he didn’t produce any disease-fighting antibodies, even after two shots. He felt stuck.

So in April, with the blessing of his transplant team, Neblett went to a public vaccination site in Virginia and got a third Pfizer-BioNTech dose. Neblett never mentioned that he’d already had two doses , and because his initial shots weren’t given through the state of Virginia, he didn’t appear in its database.

After that third dose , Neblett did produce some antibodies—not as many as most people would after a full course of vaccination, but some.

Experts are divided on whether Neblett’s decision was the right one. Many U.S. doctors who care for immunocompromised patients say yes, since they are particularly vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and need protection, particularly as the Delta variant spreads. In countries like Germany and France , officials have already said they will offer booster doses to vulnerable people, including the immunocompromised and elderly. But the World Health Organization this month asked wealthy countries to hold off on giving booster shots, since much of the world is still struggling to secure and administer first doses. Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss booster shots, they have not yet been authorized in the U.S.

That leaves people like Neblett with lots of questions and few answers. “Our community,” he says, “is kind of forgotten.”

Neblett’s community includes the roughly 4% of Americans whose immune systems don’t function at full capacity. In addition to transplant patients, this group includes cancer patients treated with certain forms of chemotherapy and people who take immunosuppressants to control a range of autoimmune diseases—conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus that cause the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy cells. People with some genetic disorders, or chronic conditions like HIV/AIDS, also may have weakened immune systems.

Immunocompromised people can’t get certain vaccines that contain live viruses, because they pose too high a risk to their weakened immune systems. And even shots that don’t contain live viruses—like those authorized for COVID-19—may not work as intended among members of this population. As is standard, immunocompromised people were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine makers’ clinical trials, so no one knew exactly how much (or little) of a response they would have until the shots became available.

Early research suggests there’s a huge amount of variation from person to person. Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins, is leading the study Neblett enrolled in. His research suggests that about half of transplant recipients mount zero antibody response after COVID-19 vaccination, and even those who produce some antibodies do not make as many as a person with a fully functioning immune system. Another study posted on MedRxiv, a hub for research papers that have not yet been peer-reviewed, found that just 55% of blood cancer patients produced antibodies after their vaccination, whereas more than 80% of solid-tumor-cancer and autoimmune-disorder patients did. About 98% of healthy control subjects made antibodies after getting their shots.

It’s not clear exactly how many antibodies are required to provide immunity against the virus—nor are antibodies the body’s only immune defense—but Segev says immunocompromised people are decidedly at risk. His research suggests a vaccinated transplant patient is 82 times more likely to experience a breakthrough infection than a member of the general public. Another study posted to MedRxiv found that, out of 45 people in the U.S. hospitalized with a breakthrough infection in the spring of 2021, 44% of them were immunocompromised.

“It’s frustrating and frightening for transplant patients to be out in the world, knowing that they’re not nearly as protected as people with normal immune systems,” Segev says.

Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, an adjunct professor at the Boston University School of Medicine who co-authored a recent op-ed in support of boosters for the immunocompromised, says offering extra doses to certain groups would not only protect the vulnerable, but also the wider U.S. population, since higher levels of vaccine coverage mean fewer people would get sick and transmit the virus.

Immunocompromised people looking for extra doses are low-hanging fruit in the effort towards herd immunity, Branch-Elliman says. U.S. officials are expending a huge amount of energy trying to convince vaccine skeptics to get shots, while people who have already proven that they want vaccines—but who did not reap their full benefits—are practically begging for extra protection.

But Segev says crafting booster recommendations could be tricky at a policy level. His research shows that some immunocompromised people do produce antibodies after an extra dose—but some still don’t. Early research suggests certain drugs or types of organ transplants are particularly likely to dampen the immune response, but it can be difficult to predict who will or won’t respond to a booster. Issuing a blanket recommendation means some patients may use up a dose and still not gain any protection. And since each vaccine dose revs up the immune system, Segev says each shot comes with a small risk of things like organ rejection or disease flare-ups for patients who take immunosuppressants.

That hasn’t stopped countries like Germany and France from recommending extra doses to the large swath of people they consider “vulnerable,” including the immunocompromised. But as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a recent statement, such policies introduce another problem: supply.

More than 80% of the COVID-19 vaccines administered globally have already gone to people in rich countries. The WHO argues that giving extra doses to people in rich nations while millions of people around the world haven’t gotten any protection is an equity issue.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant,” Tedros said in his statement. “But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it.”

Disparities in vaccine access are undeniably a huge problem—but people like Jen Myers, a Colorado-based epidemiologist who also has an autoimmune disease, can’t help but feel “forgotten and left behind” when health officials talk about vulnerable people as though they’re as protected as the rest of the population.

Myers, 44, says she’s considered seeking out a booster shot on her own, but hasn’t done so because she wants there to be a good system for collecting data on the effects of extra doses. The National Institutes of Health is currently funding studies that address that question, including one run by Segev , and the CDC is trying to track people who get unauthorized booster shots—but there are untold numbers of people who slip through the cracks.

“If people just go rogue, we aren’t really going to be able to track those outcomes—are there side effects, do the boosters work?” Myers says. “We need to do this in a good, scientific fashion.”

For now, she says, she’s waiting for officials at the FDA and CDC to come out with strong guidance for immunocompromised people—not just so she and others in her position can decide whether to get an extra shot, but also so the general public understands the unique risks they face.

“Immunocompromised people matter,” she says. “This is not over for us.”

Health
FDA
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Risks of the Delta Variant for Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated People

The U.S. is experiencing another spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the emergence of the Delta variant. A large majority of new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are occurring among unvaccinated people. A new. shows that since July 26, there have been only 6,587 reports of breakthrough infections...
Public HealthKIII TV3

'I'm sorry, but it's too late,' doctor tells hospitalized COVID patients who ask for vaccine

An Alabama doctor's Facebook post -- telling a heart wrenching story about how some of her COVID-19 patients "beg" for the vaccine after they are about to be intubated for the disease and, in some cases die -- has gone viral. Her hope is to spread the message that even those who are among the lower-risk groups for COVID-19 and are unvaccinated can be infected with serious consequences.
This One Thing Means You Need a COVID Test—Even If You're Vaccinated

In the early days of the pandemic, getting tested for COVID-19 usually followed any encounter with someone we knew who later came down with the virus. Fortunately, the highly effective vaccines that have rolled out have made the constant need for a nasal swabbing or antibody test something of a distant memory. But even though exposure to COVID may not bear the same risk for vaccinated people, experts say there is still at least one thing that means you need to get a test.
Reluctant to be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here are six myths you can put to rest

South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme, outlined by the Ministry of Health, had three phases, starting with the most vulnerable population. Phase one included all the frontline healthcare workers. They received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Phase 2 vaccinated people over 60 years old and those in congregate settings. The third and final phase, now under way, covers the remaining South African population.
Public HealthCNET

Breakthrough COVID cases and fully vaccinated people: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections again (more than 11,000 new cases on Wednesday) due to the highly contagious delta variant, with outbreaks particularly impacting areas with low vaccination rates. But it's not just unvaccinated people. A recent study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases are happening?
Raleigh, NCWNCT

Who is most likely to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters first?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna now says people who already got vaccinated may need a third dose by the end of the year. “We get influenza vaccines every year. So this is not so unusual,” said Dr. David Weber, a professor of medicine, pediatrics, and epidemiology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

