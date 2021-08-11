WATCH LIVE | Funeral service, procession held for fallen deputy Brandon Shirley

Wednesday, fallen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley will be laid to rest. The 26-year-old was ambushed while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales Aug. 5.

Police believe the murder was targeted and multiple law enforcement agencies are offering a $75k reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

"We'll find them," Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow said. "They will be arrested, and we will get justice for Brandon Shirley and his family."

The funeral is scheduled for Noon at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. The procession for burial starts at Southeast and will travel onto I-64 West. It will exit onto Grinstead, turn onto Cherokee Road to Baxter Avenue.

Shirley will be buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands.

Throughout the past week, he has been remembered by family, friends and the community as a person who had a passion for where he lived and loved helping others.

“My son was the greatest man I’ve ever met in my life,” his father Brian Shirley said during a candlelight vigil held Aug. 6. "If he heard a ding, a bell, an EMS firetruck -- his ears perked up like a little rabbit. We knew he was either going to be a cop, a fireman or a lawyer chasing the ambulances."

WHAS11 has multiple teams covering the events honoring Deputy Brandon Shirley.

This article will be updated throughout the day as the funeral and burial take place.

