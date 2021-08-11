Steelers Fantasy Football Podcast: Catching stars, a deep dive on wide receivers
The Steelers have a multitude of talent at wide receiver in Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and others. But are they top-tier fantasy options? Who in the league are? Get that answer and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers, your draft and for success in any of your leagues.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
Comments / 0