Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Fantasy Football Podcast: Catching stars, a deep dive on wide receivers

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have a multitude of talent at wide receiver in Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and others. But are they top-tier fantasy options? Who in the league are? Get that answer and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers, your draft and for success in any of your leagues.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chase Claypool#Btsc#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On TJ Watt Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been present for every practice this offseason, but he hasn’t been a full participant due to his contract situation. Watt, 26, is currently set to play this season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. As you’d expect, he’s seeking a lucrative extension from the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Who should the Steelers be targeting with their new found cash

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a situation many never thought this team would be in here in 2021. The team has a surplus of cash, and I'm not talking about ‘just enough’ money to rework T.J. Watt’s deal and have in season spending money. I’m talking about having enough money for all of that and adding an impact level player to this roster. After restructuring the deal of Stephon Tuitt the Steelers are able to afford an outside player to the tune of $6 million, but with a couple other simple deals could push that number to $11 million. But how should they spend all this money? Below are some of the players available via trade or are currently on the free agent market!
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Addresses The Trade Rumors

Depending on who you believe, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington either did or didn’t request a trade earlier this month. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Washington asked to be dealt, while Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said it didn’t happen. Washington himself was asked about the reported request, and his feelings on being a Steeler, earlier today.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers make first rounds of roster cuts, release 5 players

One of the changes for all 32 NFL teams in 2021 is how the teams will handle trimming their offseason roster. The offseason roster starts with 90 players, and, in the past, used to be trimmed from 90 to 75, and then 75 to 53. Not anymore. Now, after Week...
NFL27 First News

Report: Steelers’ wide receiver requests trade out of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Steelers’ wide receiver James Washington has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh. The report says the 2018 second-round draft pick desires more playing time. In limited action in Thursday night’s win over the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game, the 25-year-old...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers All Time All Rookie Team: Part 7 Linebackers

Now for part 7 of the Steelers All-Time All-Rookie team, in which we talk about the linebackers. The first six essays are linked below, but for those who missed them, here’s how it works: I’ll include an introduction to account for some players you may expect to see, but who didn’t make the cut. Then I’ll list starters, backups, and others worth consideration — followed with a poll for Steelers Nation to weigh in.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Trai Turner and Melvin Ingram both describe their first game with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t just win their second preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but they got some players some valuable experience. Of those who returned to the lineup, two veterans got their first taste of football with the black and gold. That would be none other than offensive guard...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep: The biggest questions and the state of the wide receiver position for 2021

We're previewing wide receivers this week at CBS Fantasy -- just like we did running backs last week -- and there's obviously an awful lot to know about the deepest position in the game. Dave Richard's updated wide receiver tiers and strategies piece can be found here, and Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and myself will have WR-centric content for you all week to make sure you're equipped with everything you need to tackle the position.
NFLpff.com

Ideal landing spots and trade value for Steelers wide receiver James Washington

Wide receiver James Washington has reportedly requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 2018 second-round draft pick has dropped down the depth chart and been overshadowed as a receiving option by Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in recent seasons. Given his relative lack of...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep Q&A: Wide receivers whose ADP makes least sense, plus who we're drafting most

Hello everyone -- Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) here and we're inching closer to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and even closer to your Fantasy Football draft days. The Hall of Fame game has passed and very soon we'll be diving too deep into analyzing preseason football. We're in the stretch run of Fantasy Football 2021 draft preparation. We want to get you caught up with everything here and so we'll be dedicating each of the following weeks to one position group with an offshoot of content specific to that position. This week will be the wide receivers.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

3 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin after Sunday’s closed practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a closed practice on Sunday before their scheduled day off on Monday. Despite not having fans in the stands, Coach Tomlin spoke to reporters following practice. Even though it was very brief, there was still enough to look at the players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

You didn’t expect Ben Roethlisberger to play more this preseason, did you?

OK, maybe you did expect that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, even at the ripe old age (for football) of 39, would play more during the 2021 preseason. Why? Because, Matt Canada, that’s why. Canada is the new offensive coordinator; Roethlisberger is going to want to learn his system like the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy