Steelers Fantasy Football Podcast: Catching stars, a deep dive on wide receivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a situation many never thought this team would be in here in 2021. The team has a surplus of cash, and I'm not talking about ‘just enough’ money to rework T.J. Watt’s deal and have in season spending money. I’m talking about having enough money for all of that and adding an impact level player to this roster. After restructuring the deal of Stephon Tuitt the Steelers are able to afford an outside player to the tune of $6 million, but with a couple other simple deals could push that number to $11 million. But how should they spend all this money? Below are some of the players available via trade or are currently on the free agent market!