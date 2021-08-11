Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, NY

Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds people of driveway repaving scams

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYD6K_0bOY0rBS00

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be aware of driveway repaving scams from door-to-door salesmen.

This time of year it is common for people to repair their driveways and people selling door to door offering prices that are too good to be true may be trying to scam residents.

"These scam blacktop contractors tend to be very persistent and will later try to get you to pay more money than what was originally agreed upon," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office also reminded people that door-to-door salesmen need to have a permit from the town to approve them as a legitimate contractor.

Comments / 0

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
Genesee County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#To Be True#Driveways#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy