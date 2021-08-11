Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds people of driveway repaving scams

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be aware of driveway repaving scams from door-to-door salesmen.

This time of year it is common for people to repair their driveways and people selling door to door offering prices that are too good to be true may be trying to scam residents.

"These scam blacktop contractors tend to be very persistent and will later try to get you to pay more money than what was originally agreed upon," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office also reminded people that door-to-door salesmen need to have a permit from the town to approve them as a legitimate contractor.