Pair of Tigers among top newcomers to make impact in 2021

By Patrick Conn
 7 days ago
Last season the LSU Tigers defense was abysmal, so much so that Ed Orgeron saw enough after one season with Bo Pelini running the show. The head coach decided to go a different route and relieved the former Nebraska head coach of his duties. Daronte Jones comes to Baton Rouge to try and fix what was broken.

Jones will have some elite cornerbacks at his disposal while trying to find playmakers at the other positions. The help could come from a pair of LSU newcomers. One of the bigger additions comes from Clemson in Mike Jones Jr at linebacker. A versatile athlete at linebacker as the team tries to replace the production of Jabril Cox, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

No. 16: Mike Jones Jr, Linebacker

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Jones started seven games at linebacker last season for Clemson and had 30 total tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. LSU’s defense could use some experience and the type of ability that Jones possesses at linebacker, and he should be a starter from day one.

No. 35: Maason Smith, Defensive Tackle

As an early enrollee, Smith has a good chance of playing right away along the defensive line for LSU. The coaching staff is excited about his potential and how he could contribute early on.

Two former LSU Tigers were also among the top 15 with Arik Gilbert at No. 2 and Siaki Ika at No. 17. Gilbert transferred to Georgia while Ika is back with Dave Aranda at Baylor.

Jones comes in to play the strongside linebacker spot in the Daronte Jones defense. He can be a weapon in terms of coverage and tackling in space. Smith looks to break into the rotation at defensive tackle for the LSU interior. The No. 1 recruit for the 2021 LSU class is ready to make his impact felt.

