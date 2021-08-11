Team USA Rookies Share Experiences, Provide Inside Look At Olympic Games in Tokyo

Post Olympics Rankings: Swimming World’s Top-25 Female Performers. With the Olympics just concluded, it seems only reasonable that the ranking of the best swimmers in the world should be based on the performances we witnessed over nine days in Tokyo. The Olympics are swimming’s apex, so Olympic success defines career résumés, and the athletes certainly deserve the opportunity to rest on their Olympic laurels for a while. So now that we have had some time to process the results of the Games, who are the top swimmers in the world?