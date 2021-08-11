Team USA Rookies Share Experiences, Provide Inside Look At Olympic Games in Tokyo
Team USA Rookies Share Experiences, Provide Inside Look At Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Closing Ceremony marked the end of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Team USA is back on American soil. USA Swimming athletes brought home 30 medals: 11 gold, 10 silver, and 9 bronze. Many of the team’s rookies earned some of that hardware. All of them earned the experience of a lifetime, however, with so many takeaways from Tokyo.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
