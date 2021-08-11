Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices

By ZEKE MILLER
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywb4V_0bOY0Hqe00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is moving at home and abroad to try to address concerns about rising energy prices slowing the nation's recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to move faster to restore global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels, and the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behavior that could be increasing prices.

The joint actions come as the administration is increasingly sensitive to rising prices across the economy as it faces both political and policy pressure from inflation.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," Sullivan said in a statement. He said the administration was pressuring OPEC and producers allied with the cartel to more quickly undo the production cuts put in place at the start of the pandemic.

“The production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers," Biden said Wednesday.

Biden's National Economic Council director, Brian Deese, asked the FTC head, Lina Khan, to “monitor the U.S. gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump.” The FTC is an independent agency and may take advice, but not direction, from the White House.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have increased a substantial 5.4% compared with a year earlier, erasing much of the benefit to workers from higher pay.

Gas prices are up about a $1 from than a year ago as Americans hit peak summer driving season and return to roads after pandemic shut-ins. The White House says it's no cause for alarm, saying the country is “not at an historically high gas price moment" and that prices are roughly where they were in 2018, still Biden acknowledged they're high enough to “pinch” working families.

“I want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of oil price declines leading to lower gas prices for consumers,” Biden added.

Rising prices, both at the pump and across other consumer goods, have become a potent talking point among Biden's GOP critics. The White House has insisted that inflation will cool as the economy recovers from the twin shocks of the pandemic and the nation's ongoing recovery from the virus-induced lockdowns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Ap#The White House#National Economic Council#The Labor Department#Americans#Gop#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Biden seeks ways to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed ways to accelerate evacuations of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan with his national security team on Wednesday, a White House official said. With the Taliban having taken control of Afghanistan in the past week the...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Biden cheers as US unemployment filings hit new post-pandemic low

New applications for US unemployment benefits fell for the fourth straight time last week, dropping to the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to government data released Thursday that was hailed by President Joe Biden. Another pandemic low was seen in insured unemployment, which indicates the number of people actually receiving regular state jobless benefits and dropped to just over 2.8 million as of the week ended August 7. cs/hs
Economynwestiowa.com

Schneidermann: Biden aims at taxing productive side of economy

Late last month, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis — there is a bureau for everything in Washington, D.C. — estimated the quarterly growth in the U.S. economy at an annualized rate of 6.5 percent, observing that this increase was driven by personal consumption expenditures, which increased by 11.8 percent over the preceding quarter thanks to a steep increase in spending on services.
Energy IndustrySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: High gas prices shouldn't stall fight on global warming

"Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices" (Aug. 13) tells us the Biden administration is seeking to increase global fossil carbon production, right on the heels of the major report on global climate change. President Joe Biden is moving in the wrong direction. Letter: Why support a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sen. Scott: It’s Time To Consider The 25th Amendment And Investigate Biden’s Actions

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott seems ready to go where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to tread not long ago – and perhaps significantly further. Pelosi raised eyebrows among the political class a month before the election when she trotted out a bill to create a special panel that would help the Cabinet and Congress determine if the 25th Amendment should be invoked.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's electric vehicle delusion

The promise of a utopian future of electric vehicles marches on, most recently with President Joe Biden’s call for half of all new vehicles sold to be electric by 2030, a variation of General Motors’s commitment to phase out gas and diesel engines by 2035 . Leaving aside the affordability and subsidy problems therein, two inconvenient truths make these aspirations delusional.
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Biden’s disastrous lack of judgment bodes ill for both the economy and the stock market

We are little more than six months in and already Joe Biden’s presidency is coming apart at the seams. America’s humiliation at the hands of the Taliban’s ragtag army of motorcycle-mounted zealots would appear at first glance to have few implications for the economy and the stock market, but if it harms Biden’s ability to get his domestic agenda through Congress, or otherwise undermines its credibility, then it most certainly does.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil industry sues Biden administration over drilling auction pause

(Reuters) -Major U.S. oil industry groups on Monday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year, arguing the government is required by law to hold regular sales. The American Petroleum Institute (API) and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in...
Energy IndustryNewsbug.info

Biden to resume oil, gas drilling-rights sales as appeal unfolds

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its moratorium on the sale of new drilling rights and expanding its scrutiny of the activity. “Federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy