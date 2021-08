Lima Central Catholic Schools starting back Wednesday. The hall was all a bustle as students made their way to classes. School officials decided to go with a parent’s option for their child to wear a mask or not as they are not under any COVID-19 restrictions. They do have a plan in place for live remote learning if a student would need to be quarantined due to the virus. But today was a pretty normal day as the students and teachers were getting back into the swing of things. Everyone is looking forward to the chance of getting back to school and all that goes with it.