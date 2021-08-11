Gallery Dept. Makes Its Furniture Debut with a Denim Chair
Since 2017 Josué Thomas has been setting his work against the backdrop of our political present through Gallery Dept., an all-encompassing brand that is creatively pushing boundaries. The luxury label has become a favorite amongst celebrities like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, and has done collaborations on limited-edition collections with Lanvin and Migos. Seeing as to how furniture is considered the new flex in streetwear, it’s no surprise that Josué would be one of the first of his peers to branch out into that category. “When I started acquiring vintage decorative arts for my own place, I had a heightened appreciation for interior design and furniture in general,” he says.www.architecturaldigest.com
