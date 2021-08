I was driving up the Haines Highway toward home on a bright early summer afternoon when a sudden thought materialized: I’d better slow down. And with it, a distinct image of a large brown bear loping across the road, left to right. I eased my foot off the pedal and drove onward, more careful than I had been but thinking ahead to all I had to do—and maybe a mile later, a big reddish male bolted out of the brush, over the guardrail and across the road, less than 20 yards off my front bumper as I leaned on the brakes.