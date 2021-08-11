Maine affordable housing panel to begin its work this week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A commission in Maine that is tasked with addressing the barriers to affordable housing in the state is set to begin its work this week.

The commission, which will study zoning and land use restrictions as a way to increase housing opportunities, holds its first meeting on Thursday. Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau proposed the creation of the commission with a bill that passed this year.

Fecteau, who is also one of the chairs of the commission along with Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, said the panel is necessary because Maine is facing an affordable housing crisis. He said the commission’s work will involve cutting the red tape that makes it difficult to build and revitalize such housing in the state.

Hickman said the work is also important so young families can afford to remain in Maine. The commission’s first meeting is slated to be livestreamed on the Maine Legislature’s YouTube channel.