Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced Monday that it will make COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for its workforce, Boards of Directors, and guests. CareFirst, with its corporate headquarters in Baltimore, is the largest healthcare company in the mid-Atlantic region. “Requiring COVID-19 vaccinations reinforces what CareFirst stands for as a champion of health and our role in protecting the communities we serve, those we employ and their families,” Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst, stated. The deadline for unvaccinated employees, including remote employees, is November 1, 2021 to either become fully vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Guests who enter the company’s facilities and attend CareFirst sponsored events will also be required to be vaccinated. “Employers are in a unique position, no matter the industry, to directly impact the health and wellness of their employees and the populations they serve, particularly, as we continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19,” Pieninck said. “Our ask to fellow employers, organizational leaders, and business partners is to set an example that reflects our shared responsibility to protect our communities’ health by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”