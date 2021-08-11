Cancel
The Associated Press

Guyana lawmakers abolish law against cross-dressing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s Parliament has voted to immediately remove a colonial-era law against cross-dressing, saying it is outdated, discriminatory and out of tune with modern times.

The vote late Tuesday was a formality to comply with a 2018 ruling by the Trinidad-based the Caribbean Court of Justice. It would prevent police from charging people who dress in clothes seen as meant for a different gender.

A Guyanese court about a decade ago ruled that police could act if a person had cross-dressed for an “improper purpose.”

The regional court, however, sided with a group of gay men who had petitioned to have the laws scrubbed from British colonial-era lawbooks that were still being used, often against cross-dressing people working as prostitutes. The judges said the laws were unconstitutional.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall argued that “the constitution says, civil liberties say, that those people are also entitled to dress in that way,” though at least two opposition lawmakers voted against the bill, citing religious beliefs.

“Cross-dressing crosses the line that God set for gender expression. It is an abomination. God forbids crossing these lines and, therefore, forbids cross-dressing,” said lawmaker Annette Ferguson.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

